 

DGAP-News Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BorsodChem, member of Wanhua Chemical Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.01.2021, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BorsodChem, member of Wanhua Chemical Group

20.01.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BorsodChem, member of Wanhua Chemical Group

Guildford, UK, January 20, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) has signed a long-term agreement with BorsodChem Zrt., the Hungarian chemical company and member of the Wanhua Chemical Group, for the supply of nitrogen, oxygen and compressed air to its chemical complex in Kazincbarcika.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Linde PLC!
Long
Basispreis 200,00€
Hebel 14,15
Ask 1,38
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 229,09€
Hebel 13,11
Ask 1,71
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Linde will construct one of the largest air separation units in Hungary, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. In addition to supporting BorsodChem's expansion, the plant will provide additional nitrogen, oxygen and compressed air to meet the increasing demand for industrial gases in Hungary and surrounding countries.

"We are proud of our track record of safely and reliably supplying industrial gases to BorsodChem and are excited to have the opportunity to further support the company's growth," said Andreas X. Müller, Head of Hungary and Austria at Linde. "In addition, by building significant new capacity in Hungary we have the opportunity to broaden our supply of industrial gases to other regional customers in response to increasing demand from resilient end markets."

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:

Linde 		 
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com 		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

20.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1161836

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161836  20.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161836&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLinde Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BorsodChem, member of Wanhua Chemical Group DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BorsodChem, member of Wanhua Chemical Group 20.01.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Linde Signs Long-Term …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 4. Quartal 2020 und das Gesamtjahr 2020 vor
DGAP-Adhoc: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative NCD for Epi proColon
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG mit starkem Quartalsergebnis - Ausblick für 2020/21 allerdings mit deutlich erhöhten ...
DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch
Nächster Meilenstein erreicht: Juva Life Inc. erhält die Lizenz für den Anbau in Stockton (Kalifornien)
DGAP-Adhoc: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services veröffentlichen ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG übertrifft Transaktionsziele für 2020, startet mit erstem Ankauf dynamisch ins neue ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
LINDE IM FOKUS: Gasekonzern bleibt trotz Corona-Pandemie auf Erfolgskurs
13.01.21
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
08.01.21
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
30.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.12.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
30.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.12.2020 - 10.00 Uhr
30.12.20
ROUNDUP/'HB': Linde-Vorstand Lamba gilt als Nachfolger für Chef Angel
30.12.20
WDH/'HB': Linde-Vorstand Lamba gilt als Nachfolger für Chef Angel
29.12.20
'HB': Linde-Neuzugang Lamba gilt als Nachfolger für Chef Angel
29.12.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: SAP gewinnt Vertrauen zurück - Qualtrics-Börsengang naht
22.12.20
NORDLB belässt LINDE plc auf 'Halten'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
92
die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair