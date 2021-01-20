PERTH, Western Australia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three months’ period ended December 31, 2020 (the “Quarter”). An executive summary is provided below. However, full details of activities in the December Quarter, including reconciled production and all-in site cash costs, are included in the Company’s December 2020 Quarterly Activity Report released to the market on January 21, 2021. The full report is available for download from www.perseusmining.com , www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com .

Executive Summary

Perseus’s gold mining operations continue to perform well

Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré gold mines all contributed to Perseus maintaining its record of consistently strong operating performances this quarter:

Performance

Indicator Unit December

2020

Quarter December

2020

Half Year 2020

Calendar

Year Gold recovered1 Ounces 68,614 137,386 260,045 Gold poured1 Ounces 65,657 133,717 257,592 Production Cost2 US$/ounce 915 868 871 All-In Site Cost (“AISC”)2 US$/ounce 1,036 1,000 1,002 Gold sales Ounces 66,644 127,085 265,127 Average sales price US$/ounce 1,687 1,643 1,579 Notional Cashflow US$ million 44.6 88.3 150.0

Includes gold from Yaouré. Excludes Yaouré’s AISC until declaration of Commercial Production.



Half Year gold production of 137,386 ounces was up 12% on the June 2020 Half Year, and close to the top end of the production guidance range of 125,500 - 139,000 ounces. At US$1,000 per ounce, AISCs were slightly lower than the June Half Year and within the guided AISC range of US$940 - US$1,025 per ounce.



At 68,614 ounces, quarterly gold production was in line with last quarter’s production while AISCs increased by 7% to US$1,036 per ounce.



Quarterly gold sales increased 10% and the average realised gold price increased 6% to US$1,687 per ounce, generating quarterly and half year notional cashflows from operations of US$44.6 million and US$88.3 million, respectively.



Perseus has set gold production and AISC market guidance for the June 2021 Half Year at 175,000 to 190,000 ounces at an AISC of US$950 to US$1,150 per ounce. (refer below for detail)

Yaouré mine development completed ahead of time and budget.

First gold was successfully poured at Yaouré on December 17, 2020, ahead of the stretch target for the event. Commissioning is in progress and Commercial Production is expected to be declared when all completion tests are satisfied.



Perseus has paid US$237 million to suppliers of goods and services to date. Final development costs are expected to fall below the budget of US$265 million.



With the successful development and ramp up of Yaouré, Perseus will be on track to achieve its goal of producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year at a margin of not less than US$400 per ounce.

Balance Sheet strength maintained by strong operating cash flows.

Available cash and bullion on hand of US$118.1 million at quarter end. Debt has been reduced by US$20 million to US$130 million giving a net debt position during the quarter of US$11.9 million, US$9.3 million more than at the end of last quarter.

Encouraging organic growth opportunities emerging.

Organic growth opportunities are being investigated on existing licence areas, particularly at Bagoé near Sissingué and on the Yaouré mining lease and are expected to deliver incremental growth in Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.





Perseus Group Production and Cost Guidance – June 2021 Half Year

Production and cost guidance for the June 2021 Half Year and the 2021 Full Financial Year remains unchanged as follows:

Table 8: Production and Cost Guidance:

Parameter Unit December 2020

Half Year

(Actual) June 2021

Half Year

(Forecast) 2021

Financial Year

(Forecast) Edikan Gold Mine Gold production ‘000 Ounces 78,790 87,500 – 95,000 166,290 – 173,790 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 1,253 1,000 – 1,200 1,115-1,225 Sissingué Gold Mine Gold production ‘000 Ounces 55,909 39,500 – 43,000 95,409 – 98,909 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 643 650 - 725 646-677 Yaouré Gold Mine Gold production ‘000 Ounces 2,687 48,000 – 52,000 50,687 – 54,687 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce - 1,100 – 1,300 1,100-1,300 Perseus Group Gold production ‘000 Ounces 137,386 175,000 – 190,000 312,386 – 327,386 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 1,000 950 -1,150 970 – 1,067

PROGRAM FOR THE MARCH 2021 QUARTER

GOLD MINING OPERATIONS

Edikan

Produce gold at an all-in site cost in line with the recently published Life of Mine Plan (LOMP).

Continue planning and implementing Continuous Improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC.

Sissingué

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost in line with LOMP.

Continue planning and implementing Continuous Improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC.

Continue work on licencing mining of the Fimbiasso, Véronique, Antoinette and Juliette satellite deposits.

Yaouré

Complete ramp up of the Yaouré processing facility, and achieve milestones related to completion tests and declaring of Commercial Production.

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost in line with forecasts.

Prepare and publish an updated LOMP for the Yaouré Gold Mine.

Complete land, and crop compensation payments to affected land holders and farmers.

BUSINESS GROWTH

Edikan

Continue preparations for commencing underground operations at Esuajah South, pending to a decision to proceed with development of the project.

Commence drilling at the Breman prospect on the Agyakusu permit.

Commence soil sampling and mapping on the recently optioned Dompoase permit.

Complete assessment of the potential of the Mampong South deposit for further drilling.

Sissingué

Complete DFS for the Antoinette, Véronique and Juliette deposits at Bagoé and potentially convert to Ore Reserve.

Complete exploration drilling at Tiana and Kakolo.

Continue the soil sampling at Minignan.

Yaouré

Complete the assessment of the CMA South, Govisou and Angovia 2 deposits to determine drilling and studies. required to potentially convert to Ore Reserves.

Identify and prioritise potential drilling targets from the 3D seismic survey.

Other

Continue to review both potential “bolt on” acquisition and merger opportunities to assess potential for continued corporate growth and value creation.

