 

Nel CMD 2021 Launches 1.5 USD/kg target for green renewable hydrogen to outcompete fossil alternatives

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel ASA (Nel, OSE: NEL) today hosts the Nel Capital Markets Day 2021, outlining the target of producing green hydrogen at USD 1.5 per kilo* by 2025, to outcompete fossil alternatives. Cost reductions through scale-up of production to multi-GW scale, growing the organization to add capacities and capabilities, and investing in technology for the near- and long-term are crucial components in ensuring that Nel continues to be the global leader in the hydrogen industry.

"Green renewable hydrogen is set to outcompete fossil alternatives, and Nel is placed in the centre of this transition. We're today launching our target which should enable our customers in certain markets to produce green renewable hydrogen from a large-scale Nel facility at 1.5 USD/kg from low cost renewable power, already within 2025. Achieving this would allow green hydrogen to start to reach fossil parity, representing one of the most significant achievement for zero-emission solutions and a carbon neutral planet," says Jon André Løkke, Chief Executive Officer of Nel.

Nel's Capital Markets Day 2021 (CMD) outlines the strategy and ambitions towards 2025, addressing the current hydrogen market of 70 million tons, which, by the Hydrogen Council, is expected to grow by 8-times by 2050, largely based on green hydrogen.

"The hydrogen market is already large, but with only a fraction served by electrolysis, there are significant opportunities to turn the existing market green. In addition, we see a regulatory landslide across the globe, with the EU and the US pledging hundreds of billions of dollars into their zero-emission programs where hydrogen serves a vital part as the energy carrier of choice. The growth will not only come from industrial applications, but also from transforming the current diesel-based heavy-duty transportation to run on zero-emission and cost-efficient green hydrogen. These developments require low-cost electrolysis and ultra-fast fueling, both areas where Nel is the global leader," Løkke adds.

Taking electrolysis to GW-scale

Nel is expanding the electrolysis production to accommodate large-scale projects by constructing a fully automated manufacturing facility at Herøya, Norway. Test production of the first 500 MW production line will commence in the second quarter of 2021 with start of commercial ramp-up in the third quarter 2021. Based on the secured facility at Herøya, Nel today outlines the potential to expand the production capacity at this facility beyond 2 GW annually.

