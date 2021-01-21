DGAP-Adhoc ProSiebenSat.1 Group exceeds expectations for revenues and adjusted EBITDA in full-year 2020 noticeably
Unterfoehring, January 21, 2021. ProSiebenSat.1 Group has achieved revenues of around EUR 4.040 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 700 million for the full-year of 2020. These figures are preliminary and unaudited. Thus, the Group has clearly exceeded its full-year financial outlook last published in the context of the Q3 2020 results release as well as market expectations. ProSiebenSat.1 had targeted Group revenues between EUR 3.85 billion and EUR 3.95 billion as well as an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 600 million and EUR 650 million in full-year 2020 after the Group's business had been heavily influenced particularly in the second quarter by the COVID-19 related restrictions.
