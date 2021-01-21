 

DGAP-Adhoc ProSiebenSat.1 Group exceeds expectations for revenues and adjusted EBITDA in full-year 2020 noticeably

ProSiebenSat.1 Group exceeds expectations for revenues and adjusted EBITDA in full-year 2020 noticeably

21-Jan-2021 / 20:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unterfoehring, January 21, 2021. ProSiebenSat.1 Group has achieved revenues of around EUR 4.040 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 700 million for the full-year of 2020. These figures are preliminary and unaudited. Thus, the Group has clearly exceeded its full-year financial outlook last published in the context of the Q3 2020 results release as well as market expectations. ProSiebenSat.1 had targeted Group revenues between EUR 3.85 billion and EUR 3.95 billion as well as an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 600 million and EUR 650 million in full-year 2020 after the Group's business had been heavily influenced particularly in the second quarter by the COVID-19 related restrictions.

Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Phone +49 89 950 725 98
Mobil +49 17 283 527 03

Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com

Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9507-1463
Fax: +49 (0)89 9507-91463
E-mail: Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
WKN: 777117
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
