 

Correction--Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders of Its Touchscreen Products for Aviation Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 03:33  |  32   |   |   

Chengdu, China, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the news release, " Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders of Its Touchscreen Products for Aviation Applications" issued on 20-Jan-2021 by Wetouch Technology Inc. The orders received were from an independent wholesaler. In addition, the factory examination was conducted by such independent wholesaler. The full corrected release is as follows:

Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders of Its Touchscreen Products for Aviation Applications

Chengdu, China, January 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, today announced that it has received recurring orders of its touchscreen products for applications in airline industry.

Since a factory examination by an independent wholesaler on June 20, 2020, the Company has experienced an uptick in purchase orders and deliveries for aviation related touchscreens products from its customers. It is anticipated that this new category by end applications will contribute additional $5.4 million to the Company’s top line in 2021.

“We are very pleased with our inroad to aviation market and supplying to airline industry for in-flight entertainment systems and self-service kiosks at airports. said Guangde Cai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wetouch. We look forward to working closely with our customers and expanding our footprint in aviation market.”

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

The SEC encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand a company's future prospects and make informed investment decisions. The information on this website contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business and performance, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the risk factors set forth in the Company’s Form 10 Registration Statement which can be viewed at

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1826660/000149315220023313/for ...

About Wetouch Technology Inc

Wetouch, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Wetouch Technology Co. Ltd, is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, ranging from 7.0 inch to 42 inch screens. The Company offers touchscreens for a variety of applications, including GPS/car entertainment panels for automotive industry, industrial human-machine interface (“HMI”), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, lottery and gaming machines, smart home, robots and charging stations. Wetouch sells its products both domestically in China and internationally, covering major areas in China, including but not limited to the eastern, southern, northern and southwest regions of China. Touchscreens produced by the Company not only have long life span and are low maintenance, but also have strong anti-interference, anti-corrosion, multi-touch capability and high light-transmittance ratio and stability. Wetouch has shipped products to South Korea and several European countries such as Spain and Germany and has established a strong and diversified client base. As of September 30, 2020, Wetouch held 10 patents and has passed a number of industry certifications, including ISO9001, ISO14001, TS16949, FCC, CE, ROHS, CCC, ROHS.

Investor Relation Contact:

Sophie Zhang
szhang@ascendantga.com


Wetouch Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Correction--Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders of Its Touchscreen Products for Aviation Applications Chengdu, China, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In the news release, " Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders of Its Touchscreen Products for Aviation Applications" issued on 20-Jan-2021 by Wetouch Technology Inc. The orders received were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Service Will be Operational on February 1st
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders of Its Touchscreen Products from Air China Limited for Aviation Applications
04.01.21
Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Sees Increased Demand of Its Touchscreen Products for Medical Devices in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic