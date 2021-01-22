 

The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 14:00  |  84   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-well drill campaign has just been launched by a small-cap explorer in a massive Permian basin that could end up being the next major conventional onshore oil discovery in the world. And everyone's watching as many names in the oil industry and resource assessment gather around Reconnaissance Energy (RECO; RECAF).  Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E), Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD).

It's exciting for two reasons. First, there's no more potentially lucrative risk-reward setup than a small-cap sitting on a high-risk exploration play. Plays like this that succeeded have netted some investors 1,000-4,000% gains in the past. And this play is in Africa, where we've seen it happen before: 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Exxon Mobil!
Short
Basispreis 50,99€
Hebel 12,58
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 43,69€
Hebel 11,17
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Africa Oil netted well timed investors over 1,000% gains
  • Tanganyaika Oil netted investors up to 4,000% gains
  • Centurion Energy International netted investors over 1,200% gains.

And those gains were for plays that might in the end pale in comparison to the potential of RECO's 8.5-million-acre Kavango basin in Namibia and Botswana. RECO's land package is far bigger and far more consequential, with well-known geoscientists in the industry backing what they think could end up being 120 billion barrels of oil in place. 

Haywood, which initiated coverage of RECO in November at a $2.50 price target, has now bumped that up to $7.00 in the short term precisely because it knows potential upside when it sees it. 

Big Money Is Looking to Conventional & Loves the Permian

Saudi Arabia's conventional oil wells are extremely cheap to operate. In fact, the Saudis can produce oil for as low as $3 a barrel. American shale costs many times more to extract, and in some cases up to $73 per barrel. It's not as simple as drilling a hole in the ground and watching the oil gush out. And while U.S. shale or "unconventional" oil was all the rage behind the boom that ended up making the United States a top producer to challenge even the Saudis, the new rationale is that the next big discovery will have to be conventional--and huge--in order to make economic sense. 

Seite 1 von 8
ENI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary LONDON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A three-well drill campaign has just been launched by a small-cap explorer in a massive Permian basin that could end up being the next major conventional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Nanoform's Clinical Study Indicates Positive Interim Results
Preem plant increases production of renewable diesel by 40 percent
Hybrid Electric Vehicles: A Stay of Execution for NiMH Batteries, Explores IDTechEx
Menarini Receives European Commission Approval of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp), for the Treatment of ...
GNSS Simulators Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Protein A Resin Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Center on Adaptation (GCA): Nobel Laureates, Global Scientists call on World Leaders to Accelerate Climate Adaptation as part ...
BeautySourcing.com Offers Sourcing Opportunities post-Covid Era
Contrast Security Empowers Zurich to Secure Its Digital Transformation Efforts
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Plant-Based Movement Continues Growing as Consumers Flock to Healthier Food Options
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Magellan and Enterprise to Develop Joint Houston Crude Oil Futures Contract
21.01.21
SALESFORCE IM FOKUS: SAP-Rivale weiter mit Expansionsdrang
21.01.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Exxon Mobil Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21.01.21
Chance für Einkommensinvestoren: Noch ist die Exxon-Mobil-Aktie mit über 7 % Dividendenrendite zu haben!
21.01.21
XOM EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Exxon Mobil Corporation – XOM
20.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Exxon Mobil Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt EXXON MOBIL CORP auf 'Neutral'
20.01.21
Marktkompass: HALLIBURTON, NETFLIX & CECONOMY | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
20.01.21
4 Tipps zum Investieren mit hohen Renditen, die dir Tausende einbringen können
19.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Mit Gewinnen aus der Feiertagspause

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
242
EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...
12.08.20
32
Halliburton
06.02.20
1
Halliburton Wins Drilling and Completion Services Contracts for INPEX-Operated Ichthys Project Field