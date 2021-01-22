 

Sonic Foundry to Host Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, Jan. 28

Company to meet with investors at 9 am CST online via its Mediasite platform

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 28 virtually via Mediasite.  

Sonic Foundry’s CEO Joe Mozden Jr., CFO Kelsy Boyd and Chairman of the Board Mark Burish will be presenting. Attendees can participate in a live Q&A session immediately following management’s prepared remarks.  

The meeting is being delivered on Sonic Foundry’s virtual event platform, powered by Mediasite Events, the complete go-to solution with everything needed to create engaging online meetings and events in this new video-first world, live or on-demand.   

Investors can register to attend the meeting live or watch an on-demand recording afterwards by visiting https://sonicfoundry.com/investors/annual-meeting/. Shares can be voted electronically at proxyvote.com by entering the sixteen-digit control number located on the proxy card or in the email sent by the bank/broker that retains the shares. Voting should be done in advance of the meeting but will also be an option during the meeting, closing promptly at 12 p.m. CST. A video archive of the presentation and Q&A will be available for 90 days. 

Questions can also be submitted in advance to nicole.wise@sonicfoundry.com and will be answered during the meeting.   

CONTACT: Media Contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications
Sonic Foundry
920.226.0269
nicole.wise@sonicfoundry.com

