Sonic Foundry to Host Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, Jan. 28

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 28 virtually via Mediasite.

Sonic Foundry’s CEO Joe Mozden Jr., CFO Kelsy Boyd and Chairman of the Board Mark Burish will be presenting. Attendees can participate in a live Q&A session immediately following management’s prepared remarks.