 

DGAP-Adhoc bet-at-home.com AG: increase of profit guidance for fiscal year 2020 after strong development in fourth quarter

Düsseldorf, 22 January 2021. As a result of the supremely positive business development in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Management Board of bet-at-home.com AG increases the current profit guidance for the financial year 2020.

The preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 of the bet-at-home.com AG group indicate that the primary expected EBITDA range of the annual guidance of EUR 23 million up to EUR 27 million was clearly exceeded. As a result, EBITDA in the financial year 2020 will reach a level of EUR 30.9 million.

The gross betting and gaming revenue in the financial year 2020 will reach a level of EUR 126.9 million, therefore within the guidance range between EUR 120 million and EUR 132 million.

The group's business figures for the financial year 2020 will be published on March 8, 2021 at 10:00 am CET on https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/newsportal/releases after the ongoing audit of the consolidated financial statements has been completed.
 

About bet-at-home:
The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With more than 5.3 million registered customers, the stock listed company represents together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful online betting and online gaming providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 288 employees as at 30 September 2020. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.



Contact:
Klaus Fahrnberger
Head of Investor Relations
+49 211 179 34 770
ir@bet-at-home.com
www.bet-at-home.ag

Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 17934 770
Fax: +49 211 17934 757
E-mail: ir@bet-at-home.com
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag
ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5
WKN: A0DNAY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
