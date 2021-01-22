 

Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America

Hexagon Purus has entered into an agreement with North America’s largest mass mobility solutions provider, New Flyer of America Inc. and New Flyer Canada ULC (collectively “New Flyer”) for the supply of high-pressure hydrogen tanks. These tanks are destined for New Flyer’s groundbreaking zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE H2 hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses in 2021. Total contract value is approximately USD 900,000 (approximately NOK 7.7 million).

Driving energy transformation

The hydrogen tanks, which rely upon Hexagon Purus technology, will be used to store compressed zero-emission hydrogen gas. These high-pressure tanks are certified for use in North America and Europe. The tanks will be manufactured at Hexagon Purus’ North American production facility in Taneytown, Maryland.

“New Flyer and Hexagon Purus have been breaking new ground in hydrogen fuel use together since 2015,” says Harald Londer, Sales Director Hydrogen Automotive for Hexagon Purus. “Pressure containment technology is the foundation of our company. We are pleased to continue the successful partnership with New Flyer and their application of our hydrogen tank technology.”

The tanks join a global product line of hydrogen tanks for the medium and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicle market. The tanks store hydrogen at 350 bar and are specially- designed for use by fuel cell buses.

“With over 50 years of experience manufacturing zero-emission transit buses, the integration of fuel cell technology was a natural transition for us,” says Rod Neustaedter, Vice President of Supply Management at New Flyer. “With up to 135 tons of greenhouse gases eliminated per year through fuel cell technology, our buses are meeting the demand for cleaner air and more livable communities. Hexagon is helping us do just this – transition North American mobility toward a more sustainable future.”   

Timing
Delivery of the high-pressure hydrogen tanks to New Flyer will commence in Q1 2021.


About New Flyer
 New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior and Xcelsior CHARGE brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


