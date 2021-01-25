Allot to Host Fourth & Full Year 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call on February 9, 2021

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

The conference call will be webcast live from a link on Allot’s investor relations website at: https://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on Allot’s website following the conference call.