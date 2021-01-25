 

Allot to Host Fourth & Full Year 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call on February 9, 2021

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

The conference call will be webcast live from a link on Allot’s investor relations website at: https://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on Allot’s website following the conference call.

In addition, investors and analyst may dial one of the following numbers a few minutes before the call: US:  1-888-642-5032 ; Israel: +972-3-918-0609.

 

 ###

 

About Allot 

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com 

CONTACT: Ehud Helft
GK Investor Relations
+1 646 201 9246
allot@gkir.com

Seth Greenberg
Allot
+972 (0)54 9222294
sgreenberg@allot.com

