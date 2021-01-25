DGAP-News Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
|
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
CFO Paul Echt has purchased on various trading venues 40,320 shares for 111,388.74 EUR, corresponding to an average price of 2.76 EUR. The details are shown in the table below.
Deputy Chairman Tobias M. Weitzel has purchased 25,270 shares in Germany for 70,310.71 EUR, corresponding to an average price of 2.78 EUR. Furthermore, he purchased 59,969 shares in Sweden for 1,753,591.90 SEK, corresponding to an average price of 29.24 SEK. The details are shown in the table below.
Paul Echt
|Price
|Volume
|Volume (EUR)
|Trading venue
|2.9100000 EUR
|1,260
|3,666.60 EUR
|Düsseldorf
|2.8700000 EUR
|3,529
|10,128.23 EUR
|München (Gettex)
|2.6821300 EUR
|1,001
|2,684.81 EUR
|Hamburg (Lang & Schwarz)
|2.8450000 EUR
|2,000
|5,690.00 EUR
|München
|2.6864050 EUR
|10,180
|27,347.60 EUR
|Düsseldorf (Quotrix)
|2.7831170 EUR
|12,350
|34,371.50 EUR
|Tradegate Exchange
|2.7500000 EUR
|10,000
|27,500.00 EUR
|Xetra
|2.7626176 EUR
|40,320
|111,388.74 EUR
|Total
Tobias M. Weitzel
|Diskussion: Media and Games Invest
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare