Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares

CFO and board member buys MGI shares 25.01.2021 / 14:57

CFO Paul Echt has purchased on various trading venues 40,320 shares for 111,388.74 EUR, corresponding to an average price of 2.76 EUR. The details are shown in the table below.

Deputy Chairman Tobias M. Weitzel has purchased 25,270 shares in Germany for 70,310.71 EUR, corresponding to an average price of 2.78 EUR. Furthermore, he purchased 59,969 shares in Sweden for 1,753,591.90 SEK, corresponding to an average price of 29.24 SEK. The details are shown in the table below.

Paul Echt

Price Volume Volume (EUR) Trading venue 2.9100000 EUR 1,260 3,666.60 EUR Düsseldorf 2.8700000 EUR 3,529 10,128.23 EUR München (Gettex) 2.6821300 EUR 1,001 2,684.81 EUR Hamburg (Lang & Schwarz) 2.8450000 EUR 2,000 5,690.00 EUR München 2.6864050 EUR 10,180 27,347.60 EUR Düsseldorf (Quotrix) 2.7831170 EUR 12,350 34,371.50 EUR Tradegate Exchange 2.7500000 EUR 10,000 27,500.00 EUR Xetra 2.7626176 EUR 40,320 111,388.74 EUR Total

Tobias M. Weitzel