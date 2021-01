Cavli Wireless beginnt die Herstellung von LPWAN, LTE und 5G-IoT-Modulen in Indien auf Grundlage von GCT Semiconductor-Chipsätzen

C42GM is a single-mode LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 (upgradable to Release 14) compatible Smart Cellular Module based on 3GPP Release 13, that comes with an integrated eSIM. C42GM has a healthy battery life profile of ten years due to Deep Sleep Mode capability. It also comes with integrated GNSS, Bluetooth 4.2 & Sigfox. The integrated eSIM coupled with Cavli Hubble Global Connectivity ensures the module can be deployed across the globe, making it an ideal solution for logistics, automotive, vehicle tracking systems and more (Photo: Business Wire)