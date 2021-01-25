 

Atlantica Recognized as One of the World’s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

January 25, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, has been recognized as one of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the 17th edition of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies Index, produced annually by Corporate Knights.

Atlantica has ranked #12 in the Global 100 index and #2 in Power Generation. The ranking organizers concluded: “Analysis of financial performance and corporate longevity continues to demonstrate that the most sustainable companies tend to both outperform and outlast."

Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based sustainable-business magazine and research company assessed 8,080 companies with revenues over US$ 1 billion before releasing its world’s 100 most sustainable corporations ranking. The list includes 100 companies from 26 countries, mainly from North America and Europe, from 37 business sectors. The ranking evaluates aspects such as clean investments and revenues, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste management, diversity and health and safety indicators among other parameters.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO said: “This recognition crystallizes our effort and commitment to sustainability and long-term sustainable growth. At Atlantica, we are aware of the environmental challenge ahead of us and we will continue to invest in clean energy and promote good environmental and social practices in our day-to-day activities.”

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (https://www.atlantica.com/). 


