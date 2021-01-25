 

DGAP-News CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.01.2021, 22:23  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action
CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

25.01.2021 / 22:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - January 25, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) ("CureVac" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering 5,000,000 common shares. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All the shares will be offered by CureVac.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, Guggenheim Securities, Berenberg and Kempen & Co are acting as the passive book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares 25.01.2021 / 22:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CureVac Announces Proposed Public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 32,00 € bis 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-News: Corestate successfully places Sigma Technopark in Augsburg from its open special AIF 'Opportunity ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität ...
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Claas Müller-Lankenau Head of Technology
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Endor AG mit positivem Ausblick für 2021: Deutliches Wachstum bei Umsatz und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...