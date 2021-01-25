CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - January 25, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) ("CureVac" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering 5,000,000 common shares. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All the shares will be offered by CureVac.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, Guggenheim Securities, Berenberg and Kempen & Co are acting as the passive book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.