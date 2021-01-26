 

Accenture Helping Henkel Transform Its Workforce Through Digital Skills Training and Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 11:59  |  57   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with Henkel, a global leader in industrial and consumer goods, to attract and grow people with digital skills, which are needed for the company to better anticipate and respond to shifts in consumption.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005025/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Long
Basispreis 227,88€
Hebel 10,38
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 278,38€
Hebel 9,48
Ask 2,34
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Accenture is helping Henkel embed continuous learning and digital upskilling across its workforce (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture is helping Henkel embed continuous learning and digital upskilling across its workforce (Photo: Business Wire)

Since the transformation program went live in early 2019, Henkel employees have completed more than 215,000 training courses on the new system. In addition, the application process for external candidates has been reduced from around 30 minutes to 60 seconds, and external applications have increased by 40%.

Key elements of the program entailed:

  • Skills and capabilities assessments. To provide a clear picture of the digital skills that would be required in the near future, Accenture used industry standard capability frameworks and tailored them to Henkel’s needs. Employees’ skill levels were then assessed in key functional areas, including marketing, sales, procurement, human resources, information technology (IT), finance, supply chain, and research & development.
  • Personalized training programs. Once the strengths and skills gaps were identified, Accenture helped conceptualize learning programs tailored to Henkel’s specific functions and existing business processes. The initial digital upskilling programs, for approximately 2,000 IT and finance managers, included selecting more than 50 courses from the Accenture Academy.
  • Attracting new people for digital roles. Accenture helped Henkel create a “recruiter toolbox” for digital roles within the new HR system. The toolbox established a clearer connection between the digital, functional and technical skills required for a certain role and what recruiters should be looking for on candidates’ résumés.

“Developing the best products for our customers requires that our people have the digital skills and knowledge to respond to change quickly and effectively,” said Sylvie Nicol, Henkel’s executive vice president for human resources and infrastructure services. “Lifelong learning and digital upskilling are now key elements of our culture and long-term growth plans — not just a momentary answer to an HR or recruiting issue. They’re motivating and giving our teams the confidence to grow together.”

Seite 1 von 2
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Helping Henkel Transform Its Workforce Through Digital Skills Training and Development Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with Henkel, a global leader in industrial and consumer goods, to attract and grow people with digital skills, which are needed for the company to better anticipate and respond to shifts in consumption. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:59 Uhr
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in Data Security Falls, Accenture Report Finds
25.01.21
Accenture and Avanade Recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Workplace Services 2020
25.01.21
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster from the COVID-19 Crisis, Finds Research from Accenture
21.01.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Pega Service Providers 2021
15.01.21
Accenture Acquires Wolox, Boosting Cloud First and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Argentina and South America
13.01.21
Accenture Federal Services Wins USPTO Contract to Support and Modernize Financial Management Systems
12.01.21
Many Companies Are Delaying or Putting Capital Projects on Hold Due to the Pandemic, Accenture Report Finds
11.01.21
Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Microsoft Azure Systems Integrators by Everest Group
11.01.21
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
05.01.21
Accenture Named a Leader for Application and Digital Services in Life & Annuities Insurance by Analyst Firm Everest Group