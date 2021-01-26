Signature Resources Expects Fully Funded Winter Drill Campaign to Start Late February-Early March

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project (“Project”) located in Northwestern Ontario.



Camp preparation on the Company’s patented claims is underway for a 2,500 meter drill program, which is targeted to commence late February - early March. Ground crews have been preparing the exploration camp for the upcoming winter drill campaign since early January. All items delivered to the Project have been transported via Manitoba by fixed wing aircraft and helicopter. Setup activities include mobilization of fixed and mobile support equipment, consumables, and all other supplies and structures required to establish and operate the exploration camp safely and efficiently. The Signature team has emplaced an extremely rigid COVID-19 protocol to protect communities, contractors and personnel... Signature will be utilizing its 100% owned diamond drill rig for the upcoming, fully funded, 2,500-meter winter drill campaign. Despite challenging logistics and unusually mild weather causing heavy snow conditions, setup activities continue for drilling to commence in late February-early March. All activities and related logistics specific to the Project preparation and operation are led by Signature’s founder and valued consulting advisor, John Leliever.

“I am incredibly pleased with the exceptional efforts made by John and his entire setup team. When I first was introduced to Signature’s founder, John Leliever, I was and remain extremely impressed with his depth of knowledge, resourcefulness, proficiency, professionalism, and like-minded support to rapidly advance the Lingman Lake gold project. With respect to the ongoing setup and pending operation of our Project, John’s invaluable experience with exploration logistics and planning have been integral to Signature’s successful progress.”

Robert Vallis, P.Eng., MBA – President, CEO, and Director

The Company will continue to provide updates on the Project’s setup and pending drilling activities as related scheduled milestones are achieved.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.