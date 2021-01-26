 

DGAP-Adhoc JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 20:37  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020.

26-Jan-2021 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JENOPTIK AG's Executive Board today gained fundamental information in the process of preparing the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020 that the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin will probably reach around 17.5 percent, and thus will be significantly above the expected range of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent (including TRIOPTICS / before PPA effects from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS). This is particularly due to lower than expected cost of sales attributable to project accounting at the end of the year as well as better utilization of production capacities in the photonic divisions.
In fiscal year 2020, adjustments for structural and portfolio measures totaled around 20 million euros. The EBITDA margin including the adjustments stated above is anticipated to exceed 14.5 percent.
Revenue is expected to reach approximately 765 million euros, thereof more than 25 million euros were attributable to TRIOPTICS.

JENOPTIK AG
The Executive Board

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Jenoptik AG!
Long
Basispreis 26,09€
Hebel 12,74
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 30,01€
Hebel 12,74
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.



Contact:
Leslie Iltgen
Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +49 162 274 5652



 

26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)364 165-2156
Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804
E-mail: ir@jenoptik.com
Internet: www.jenoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB601
WKN: A2NB60
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1163504

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1163504  26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1163504&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetJenoptik Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Jenoptik AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020. DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020. 26-Jan-2021 / 20:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Havn Life Sciences erwirbt strategische Produktions- und Verpackungsanlage für seine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond wächst 2020 deutlich und erreicht alle Ziele
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
DGAP-News: MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik übertrifft Prognose für adjustierte EBITDA-Marge für 2020. (deutsch)
20:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik übertrifft Prognose für adjustierte EBITDA-Marge für 2020.
10:43 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt JENOPTIK AG auf 'Buy'
25.01.21
ROUNDUP: Jenoptik spürt bisher kaum neue Lockdown-Effekte - Aktie auf Hoch
25.01.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt JENOPTIK AG auf 'Buy'
25.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kursschub für Jenoptik dank Krisenresistenz
22.01.21
Jenoptik spürt bisher wenig neue Lockdown-Effekte
19.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Übernahmefantasie im Sektor treibt LPKF an

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
1.227
Jenoptik AG