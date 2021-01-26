Primerica Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced today that it will hold a webcast on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as other business-related matters, including future expectations. A news release announcing the quarter’s results will be distributed on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after the close of the market.

The earnings news release, financial supplement and live webcast will be available on the Primerica Investors website at http://investors.primerica.com. A replay of the call will be available for approximately 30 days.