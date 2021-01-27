AllianzGI Closed-End Funds Provide Additional Information on Fund Name Changes
AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), (each a “Fund” and, together, the “Funds”), which previously announced changes to each Fund’s name in a press release dated January 22, 2021, today also announce changes to the name and CUSIP of each Fund’s share classes, effective February 1, 2021, as shown below.
|
Class
Current Name
Current
CUSIP
New Name
New
CUSIP
NYSE
Symbol*
Common
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund
018828103
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund
92838X102
NCV
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series A
018828202
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series A
92838X201
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series B
018828301
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series B
92838X300
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series C
018828400
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series C
92838X409
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series D
018828509
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series D
92838X508
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series E
018828608
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series E
92838X607
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
018828707
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
92838X706
NCV PR A
Common
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
018825109
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
92838U108
NCZ
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series A
018825208
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series A
92838U207
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series B
018825307
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series B
92838U306
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series C
018825406
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series C
92838U405
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series D
018825505
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series D
92838U504
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series E
018825604
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series E
92838U603
Preferred
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
0188258802
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
92838U702
NCZ PR A
Common
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
018829101
Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
92841M101
NIE
Common
AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
01883A107
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
92840R101
NFJ
Common
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
01883J108
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
92840N100
ACV
Common
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
01883H102
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
92838R105
CBH
Common
AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
01883M101
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
92838Y100
AIO
*No change
These changes are related to a strategic partnership between Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“AllianzGI U.S.”) and Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (“Virtus”) under which Virtus affiliates will become the investment adviser and administrator of each Fund, other than AIO, while AllianzGI U.S. will continue to manage each Fund in a subadvisory capacity, effective February 1, 2021. Virtus will become the administrator to AIO on that date, and a new advisory arrangement will become effective following (and subject to) shareholder approval.
In connection with the transition to Virtus entities as investment adviser and administrator to the Funds, the Funds will operate pursuant to the valuation policies and procedures used by other Virtus-sponsored registered funds, which differ in certain respects from the Funds’ current policies and procedures. The transition is expected to result in a one-time adjustment to the reported net asset values of the Funds’ common shares.
Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Funds’ investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.
The Funds’ daily New York Stock Exchange closing market prices and net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance, are available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Funds’ shareholder servicing agent at (800)-254-5197. Effective February 1, 2021, prices, performance and other information for each fund will be available in the closed-end funds section of www.virtus.com.
About Allianz Global Investors
Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with 754 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and managing USD 641 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions.
Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We believe in solving, not selling, and in adding value beyond pure economic gain. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to ensure a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs.
Active is: Allianz Global Investors
Data as of September 30, 2020
Disclaimer
This material may include statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, projections, estimates and information about possible or future results related to the Funds, market or regulatory developments. The views expressed herein are for informational purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance or economic results and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the views expressed herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Funds’ performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability to attract or retain key employees, inability to implement its operating strategy and/or acquisition strategy, and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations. The views expressed herein are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market, or other conditions and the Funds undertake no obligation to update the views expressed herein. While we have gathered this information from sources believed to be reliable, the Funds cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information provided. The views expressed herein do not constitute recommendations to buy, sell or hold any security. The views expressed herein (including any forward-looking statement) may not be relied upon as investment advice or as an indication of the Funds’ trading intent. Information included herein is not an indication of the Funds’ future portfolio composition or the extent to which the Funds may utilize leverage.
