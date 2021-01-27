AllianzGI Closed-End Funds Provide Additional Information on Fund Name Changes

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), (each a “Fund” and, together, the “Funds”), which previously announced changes to each Fund’s name in a press release dated January 22, 2021 , today also announce changes to the name and CUSIP of each Fund’s share classes, effective February 1, 2021, as shown below.

Current Name

Current

CUSIP

New Name

New

CUSIP

NYSE

Symbol*

Common AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund 018828103 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund 92838X102 NCV

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series A 018828202 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series A 92838X201

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series B 018828301 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series B 92838X300

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series C 018828400 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series C 92838X409

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series D 018828509 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series D 92838X508

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series E 018828608 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series E 92838X607

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares 018828707 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares 92838X706 NCV PR A

Common AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II 018825109 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II 92838U108 NCZ

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series A 018825208 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series A 92838U207

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series B 018825307 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series B 92838U306

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series C 018825406 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series C 92838U405

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series D 018825505 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series D 92838U504

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series E 018825604 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series E 92838U603

Preferred AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares 0188258802 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares 92838U702 NCZ PR A

Common AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 018829101 Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 92841M101 NIE

Common AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund 01883A107 Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund 92840R101 NFJ

Common AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 01883J108 Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 92840N100 ACV

Common AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 01883H102 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 92838R105 CBH

Common AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund 01883M101 Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund 92838Y100 AIO

*No change

These changes are related to a strategic partnership between Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“AllianzGI U.S.”) and Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (“Virtus”) under which Virtus affiliates will become the investment adviser and administrator of each Fund, other than AIO, while AllianzGI U.S. will continue to manage each Fund in a subadvisory capacity, effective February 1, 2021. Virtus will become the administrator to AIO on that date, and a new advisory arrangement will become effective following (and subject to) shareholder approval.

In connection with the transition to Virtus entities as investment adviser and administrator to the Funds, the Funds will operate pursuant to the valuation policies and procedures used by other Virtus-sponsored registered funds, which differ in certain respects from the Funds’ current policies and procedures. The transition is expected to result in a one-time adjustment to the reported net asset values of the Funds’ common shares.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Funds’ investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Funds’ daily New York Stock Exchange closing market prices and net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance, are available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Funds’ shareholder servicing agent at (800)-254-5197. Effective February 1, 2021, prices, performance and other information for each fund will be available in the closed-end funds section of www.virtus.com.

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with 754 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and managing USD 641 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions.

Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We believe in solving, not selling, and in adding value beyond pure economic gain. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to ensure a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs.

Active is: Allianz Global Investors

Data as of September 30, 2020

Disclaimer

This material may include statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, projections, estimates and information about possible or future results related to the Funds, market or regulatory developments. The views expressed herein are for informational purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance or economic results and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the views expressed herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Funds’ performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability to attract or retain key employees, inability to implement its operating strategy and/or acquisition strategy, and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations. The views expressed herein are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market, or other conditions and the Funds undertake no obligation to update the views expressed herein. While we have gathered this information from sources believed to be reliable, the Funds cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information provided. The views expressed herein do not constitute recommendations to buy, sell or hold any security. The views expressed herein (including any forward-looking statement) may not be relied upon as investment advice or as an indication of the Funds’ trading intent. Information included herein is not an indication of the Funds’ future portfolio composition or the extent to which the Funds may utilize leverage.

