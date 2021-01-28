ChildSmiles Acquires Pediatric Practices, Sparks Rebrand as SmileHealth 

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildSmiles Group, LLC (“ChildSmiles” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two sizable primary care pediatric physician practices in Newark, New Jersey. Both practices have been in operation for over 30 years, providing high-quality primary care to underserved children in the Newark area. Employees of both practices will join the ChildSmiles team and will benefit from ChildSmiles’ management and administrative support as well as the Company’s executive leadership. As a result of the purchase, ChildSmiles will be changing its name to SmileHealth to more accurately represent the inclusive, broad, and high-quality care associated with its practice. The Company believes that dental and primary care health services are highly complementary for pediatric patients. This acquisition will create a holistic healthcare environment, allowing the Company to provide essential healthcare services across their patient base and ensure that all patients are receiving the best possible treatment.



This is the second acquisition completed by ChildSmiles since Clairvest partnered with the Company in February 2020. It follows the acquisition of a children’s ambulatory surgery center in October 2020. ChildSmiles continues to grow in its existing markets by providing industry-leading service to its patients and is intent on developing a footprint across the Northeast US through accretive acquisitions and organic expansion of services. ChildSmiles is in development to open multiple additional large-footprint pediatric, multi-specialty dental offices in 2021.