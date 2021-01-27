NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Net Income of $104.4 Million ($2.37 Per Diluted Common Share); Approves Dividend and Increase to Shares Available Under Share Repurchase Program

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $104.4 million, down 13.7% from $121.0 million for the prior year due primarily to higher provision for loan losses after the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting methodology and related to the deterioration of economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.37, as compared with $2.74 for the prior year, a decrease of 13.5%. Excluding full year branch optimization charges of $4.8 million, net income and earnings per diluted share were $108.1 million and $2.46, respectively.

Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”)1 for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $193.4 million compared to $182.1 million in the prior year. The 6% increase in PPNR from the prior year reflected higher net interest income, higher noninterest income and lower noninterest expense.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $34.2 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share. Net income was down $0.9 million from the previous quarter primarily due to branch optimization charges for the quarter of $4.1 million and up $5.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to higher net interest income and lower provision for loan losses, partly offset by the branch optimization charges. Excluding branch optimization charges for the quarter of $4.1 million, net income and earnings per diluted share were $37.4 million and $0.85, respectively.

PPNR1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $48.2 million compared to $49.6 million in the previous quarter and $43.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The 3% decline in PPNR from the previous quarter reflected higher operating expenses related to timing of initiatives, partly offset by higher net interest income.

CEO Comments

“NBT ended the year with active pipelines and building momentum. Our strong capital base provides us with the optionality we need to drive our growth in 2021,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “The strength of NBT’s pre-provision net revenue and our outsized noninterest income is reflected in our results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2020. As we continue to navigate these challenging times and look to the future, our team is customer focused and committed to executing the critical strategies that will carry us forward.”



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income of $34.2 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.78 Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $80.4 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.20%1, up 3 bps from the prior quarter PPNR PPNR1 was $48.2 million compared to $49.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $43.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 Loans and Credit Quality Period end loans were $7.5 billion, up 5% from December 31, 2019 and comparable to September 30, 2020

Excluding $431 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans at December 31, 2020, period end loans increased $22 million or 0.3% from September 30, 2020

Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.47% (1.56% excluding PPP loans and related allowance), down 4 bps from the third quarter (down 6 bps excluding PPP loans and related allowance)

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.21%, annualized (0.22% excluding PPP loans)

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.45% (0.47% excluding PPP loans) Capital Tangible book value per share 2 grew 2% for the quarter and 8% from prior year to $20.52 at December 31, 2020

grew 2% for the quarter and 8% from prior year to $20.52 at December 31, 2020 Tangible equity to assets of 8.41% 1

CET1 ratio of 11.84%; Leverage ratio of 9.56%

Loans

Period end total loans were $7.5 billion at December 31, 2020 and $7.6 billion at September 30, compared to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total PPP loans as of December 31, 2020 were $431 million (net of unamortized fees), with $548 million originated at an average loan size of $184 thousand and an average annual fee of 3.2%.

Excluding PPP loans, period end loans increased $22.0 million from September 30, 2020. Commercial and industrial loans decreased $29.7 million to $1.3 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $98.5 million to $2.4 billion; and total consumer loans decreased $46.8 million to $3.4 billion.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 22% at December 31, 2020 compared to 25% at September 30, 2020 and 32% at December 31, 2019.

Deposits

Average total deposits in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $9.1 billion, compared to $8.8 billion in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to increases in non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts.

Loan to deposit ratio was 82.6% at December 31, 2020, compared to 94.0% at December 31, 2019 and 84.4% at September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $80.1 million, up $2.2 million or 2.8% from the third quarter of 2020 and up $2.9 million or 3.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.20%, up 3 basis points (“bps”) from the third quarter of 2020 and down 32 bps from the fourth quarter of 2019. The net impact of PPP loans and excess liquidity negatively impacted the NIM by 8 bps in the fourth quarter versus a negative impact of 10 bps in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP lending and excess liquidity from each quarter, NIM increased 1 bp from the prior quarter primarily due to a 5 bps decline in the cost of interest bearing liabilities and minimal reduction in asset yields during the quarter.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were up 1 bp from the prior quarter and down 67 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $159.3 million or 1.6% from the prior quarter and grew $1.2 billion or 14.3% from the same quarter in the prior year. Excess liquidity resulted in a $74.9 million increase in the average balances of short-term interest bearing accounts. The average balance of investment securities increased $111.4 million while yields declined 20 bps. Loan yields increased 11 bps to 4.06% due primarily to the fees recognized due to $73 million in PPP loans forgiven during the quarter (7 bps) combined with a $45 million increase in the average balance of higher yielding consumer loans (9 bps).

Total cost of deposits was 0.17% for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 2 bps from the prior quarter and down 36 bps from the same period in the prior year.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 0.40%, down as compared to the prior quarter of 0.45% and down 50 bps from the fourth quarter of 2019 of 0.90%. Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 4 bps from the prior quarter and decreased 51 bps from the same quarter in 2019.



Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs to average loans were low due to COVID-19 pandemic relief programs for the quarter and 2020. Net charge-offs to total average loans were 23 bps for 2020 compared to 36 bps for 2019.

Net charge-offs to total average loans of 21 bps (22 bps excluding PPP loans) compared to 12 bps (13 bps excluding PPP loans) in the prior quarter and 30 bps in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to higher charge-offs in commercial, indirect auto and specialty lending, but continue to be at lower levels due to pandemic relief programs.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.45% (0.47% excluding PPP loans) compared to 0.37% (0.39% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2020 and 0.31% at December 31, 2019. The change in nonperforming assets was primarily related to an increase in nonperforming commercial and residential real estate loans.

Provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was ($0.6) million while net charge-offs of $3.9 million were up compared with the prior quarter. Provision expense decreased $3.9 million from the third quarter of 2020 and decreased $6.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in provision expense from the prior quarter and fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the $4.5 million reduction in the level of allowance for loan losses resulting from an improved economic forecast.

The allowance for loan losses was $110.0 million or 1.47% (1.56% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans compared to 1.51% (1.62% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) at September 30, 2020 and 1.02% December 31, 2019. The allowance for loans losses was calculated under the CECL accounting method in 2020 and the incurred loss accounting method in 2019.

As of January 19, 2021, 1.5% of loans (loans outstanding as of December 31, 2020; excluding PPP balances) are in payment deferral programs which is down from the second quarter 2020 peak of 14.9%.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments increased to $6.4 million at December 31, 2020 compared to the prior quarter at $5.5 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $38.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, up $0.3 million from the prior quarter and up $1.9 million from the prior year quarter.

Service charges on deposit accounts were higher than the prior quarter but lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. Overdraft charges have been lower during the COVID-19 pandemic, recovering from the third quarter of 2020 but continue to run lower than prior year levels.

ATM and debit card fees were lower compared to the prior quarter due to seasonality and higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to increased volume and higher per transaction rates.

Retirement plan administration fees were lower than the prior quarter, as third quarter fees were higher due to seasonal revenues, and higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the April 1, 2020 acquisition of Alliance Benefit Group of Illinois, Inc. (“ABG”) contributing $1.5 million in revenues during the fourth quarter and $1.7 million during the third quarter.

The increase in other noninterest income from the prior quarter was driven by higher loan swap fee income partially offset by lower mortgage banking income. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by lower loan swap fee income and lower mortgage banking income.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was up 13.4% from the previous quarter and up 7.0% from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to $4.1 million in branch optimization costs incurred during the fourth quarter of 2020. The branch optimization strategies charged in 2020 are expected to improve future operating expenses by about $2.5 million annually once fully implemented.

Salaries and benefits increased from the prior quarter due to the timing of medical expenses and increased from the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by the addition of ABG’s salaries and benefits.

Data processing and communication expense were down compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to lower transaction volumes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professional fees and outside services were up $1.0 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the timing of expenses.

Equipment expense was higher than both the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019 due to higher technology costs associated with several digital upgrades.

FDIC expense was higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the benefit of the FDIC insurance assessment small bank credit in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Other expenses increased compared to both the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019 due to $4.1 million in branch optimization charges and a $0.9 million increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 21.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 23.8% for the third quarter of 2020 and 22.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The full year effective tax rate for 2020 was 21.6% compared to 22.1% for the full year in 2019.

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 at 8.41%. Tangible book value per share 2 grew 2% from the prior quarter and 8% from the prior year quarter to $20.52.

at 8.41%. Tangible book value per share grew 2% from the prior quarter and 8% from the prior year quarter to $20.52. December 31, 2020 CET1 capital ratio of 11.84%, leverage ratio of 9.56% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.62%.

Stock Repurchase Program

At a meeting held today, the Board of Directors approved an increase to the total number of shares authorized under the current stock repurchase program to 2 million shares from 1 million shares, previously. There have been 263,507 shares repurchased under the plan. The stock repurchase plan expires on December 31, 2021.

Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per share at a meeting held today. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020 2019 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.80 $ 0.56 $ 0.23 $ 0.66 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,973,971 43,941,953 43,928,344 44,130,324 44,174,201 Return on average assets3 1.24 % 1.29 % 0.94 % 0.43 % 1.20 % Return on average equity3 11.59 % 12.09 % 8.76 % 3.69 % 10.36 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 15.71 % 16.51 % 12.14 % 5.24 % 14.28 % Net interest margin1 3 3.20 % 3.17 % 3.38 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 12 Months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 2.37 $ 2.74 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,988,623 44,123,698 Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 9.09 % 11.32 % Return on average tangible common equity1 12.48 % 15.85 % Net interest margin1 3.31 % 3.58 % 2020 2019 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Balance sheet data: Securities available for sale $ 1,348,698 $ 1,197,925 $ 1,108,443 $ 1,000,980 $ 975,340 Securities held to maturity 616,560 663,088 599,164 621,359 630,074 Net loans 7,388,885 7,446,143 7,514,491 7,147,383 7,063,133 Total assets 10,932,906 10,850,212 10,847,184 9,953,543 9,715,925 Total deposits 9,081,692 8,958,183 8,815,891 7,864,638 7,587,820 Total borrowings 406,731 446,737 602,988 714,283 820,682 Total liabilities 9,745,288 9,684,101 9,704,532 8,841,364 8,595,528 Stockholders' equity 1,187,618 1,166,111 1,142,652 1,112,179 1,120,397 Capital: Equity to assets 10.86 % 10.75 % 10.53 % 11.17 % 11.53 % Tangible equity ratio1 8.41 % 8.27 % 8.04 % 8.55 % 8.84 % Book value per share $ 27.22 $ 26.74 $ 26.20 $ 25.52 $ 25.58 Tangible book value per share2 $ 20.52 $ 20.02 $ 19.46 $ 18.96 $ 19.03 Leverage ratio 9.56 % 9.48 % 9.44 % 10.02 % 10.33 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.84 % 11.63 % 11.34 % 10.90 % 11.29 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.09 % 12.88 % 12.60 % 12.14 % 12.56 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.62 % 15.43 % 15.15 % 13.36 % 13.52 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 32.10 $ 26.82 $ 30.06 $ 32.39 $ 40.56 Note: Year-to-date EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to differences in outstanding shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020 2019 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 44,647 $ 35,896 $ 25,567 $ 29,972 $ 25,174 90 days past due and still accruing 3,149 2,579 2,057 2,280 3,717 Total nonperforming loans 47,796 38,475 27,624 32,252 28,891 Other real estate owned 1,458 1,605 1,783 2,384 1,458 Total nonperforming assets 49,254 40,080 29,407 34,636 30,349 Allowance for loan losses 110,000 114,500 113,500 100,000 72,965 Asset quality ratios (total): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.47 % 1.51 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.02 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.51 % 0.36 % 0.45 % 0.40 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.35 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 230.14 % 297.60 % 410.87 % 310.06 % 252.55 % Past due loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.51 % 0.49 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.30 % Asset quality ratios (excluding paycheck protection program): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.59 % 1.38 % 1.02 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.68 % 0.55 % 0.39 % 0.45 % 0.40 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.39 % 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 230.10 % 297.53 % 410.78 % 310.06 % 252.55 % Past due loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.51 % 0.49 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.22 % 0.13 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.30 %





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31,

Assets 2020 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 159,995 $ 170,595 Short-term interest bearing accounts 512,686 46,248 Equity securities, at fair value 30,737 27,771 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,348,698 975,340 Securities held to maturity (fair value $636,827 and $641,262, respectively) 616,560 630,074 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 27,353 44,620 Loans held for sale 1,119 11,731 Loans 7,498,885 7,136,098 Less allowance for loan losses 110,000 72,965 Net loans $ 7,388,885 $ 7,063,133 Premises and equipment, net 74,206 75,631 Goodwill 280,541 274,769 Intangible assets, net 11,735 12,020 Bank owned life insurance 186,434 181,748 Other assets 293,957 202,245 Total assets $ 10,932,906 $ 9,715,925 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,241,123 $ 2,414,383 Savings, NOW and money market 5,207,090 4,312,244 Time 633,479 861,193 Total deposits $ 9,081,692 $ 7,587,820 Short-term borrowings 168,386 655,275 Long-term debt 39,097 64,211 Subordinated debt, net 98,052 - Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 256,865 187,026 Total liabilities $ 9,745,288 $ 8,595,528 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,187,618 $ 1,120,397 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,932,906 $ 9,715,925

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 76,863 $ 79,800 $ 307,859 $ 321,474 Securities available for sale 5,478 5,639 22,434 23,303 Securities held to maturity 3,532 4,213 15,283 19,105 Other 568 924 2,706 3,652 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 86,441 $ 90,576 $ 348,282 $ 367,534 Interest expense Deposits $ 3,887 $ 10,181 $ 22,070 $ 39,986 Short-term borrowings 193 1,707 3,408 9,693 Long-term debt 369 484 1,553 1,875 Subordinated debt 1,339 - 2,842 - Junior subordinated debt 545 1,021 2,731 4,425 Total interest expense $ 6,333 $ 13,393 $ 32,604 $ 55,979 Net interest income $ 80,108 $ 77,183 $ 315,678 $ 311,555 Provision for loan losses (607 ) 6,004 51,134 25,412 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 80,715 $ 71,179 $ 264,544 $ 286,143 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,588 $ 4,361 $ 13,201 $ 17,151 ATM and debit card fees 6,776 5,935 25,960 23,893 Retirement plan administration fees 9,011 7,218 35,851 30,388 Wealth management4 7,456 7,085 29,247 28,400 Insurance4 3,454 3,479 14,757 15,770 Bank owned life insurance income 1,733 1,236 5,743 5,355 Net securities gains (losses) 160 189 (388 ) 4,213 Other 5,937 6,738 21,905 18,853 Total noninterest income $ 38,115 $ 36,241 $ 146,276 $ 144,023 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 41,016 $ 39,592 $ 161,934 $ 156,867 Occupancy 5,280 5,653 21,634 22,706 Data processing and communications 4,157 4,719 16,527 18,318 Professional fees and outside services 4,388 4,223 15,082 14,785 Equipment 5,395 4,821 19,889 18,583 Office supplies and postage 1,517 1,744 6,138 6,579 FDIC expense 739 - 2,688 1,946 Advertising 827 952 2,288 2,773 Amortization of intangible assets 822 844 3,395 3,579 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 930 1,436 3,295 4,158 Other 10,133 6,310 24,863 24,440 Total noninterest expense $ 75,204 $ 70,294 $ 277,733 $ 274,734 Income before income tax expense $ 43,626 $ 37,126 $ 133,087 $ 155,432 Income tax expense 9,432 8,166 28,699 34,411 Net income $ 34,194 $ 28,960 $ 104,388 $ 121,021 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.66 $ 2.39 $ 2.76 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.66 $ 2.37 $ 2.74

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020 2019 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 76,863 $ 74,998 $ 77,270 $ 78,728 $ 79,800 Securities available for sale 5,478 5,603 5,600 5,753 5,639 Securities held to maturity 3,532 3,734 3,926 4,091 4,213 Other 568 659 650 829 924 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 86,441 $ 84,994 $ 87,446 $ 89,401 $ 90,576 Interest expense Deposits $ 3,887 $ 4,267 $ 4,812 $ 9,104 $ 10,181 Short-term borrowings 193 446 972 1,797 1,707 Long-term debt 369 398 393 393 484 Subordinated debt 1,339 1,375 128 - - Junior subordinated debt 545 565 695 926 1,021 Total interest expense $ 6,333 $ 7,051 $ 7,000 $ 12,220 $ 13,393 Net interest income $ 80,108 $ 77,943 $ 80,446 $ 77,181 $ 77,183 Provision for loan losses (607 ) 3,261 18,840 29,640 6,004 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 80,715 $ 74,682 $ 61,606 $ 47,541 $ 71,179 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,588 $ 3,087 $ 2,529 $ 3,997 $ 4,361 ATM and debit card fees 6,776 7,194 6,136 5,854 5,935 Retirement plan administration fees 9,011 9,685 9,214 7,941 7,218 Wealth management4 7,456 7,695 6,823 7,273 7,085 Insurance4 3,454 3,742 3,292 4,269 3,479 Bank owned life insurance income 1,733 1,255 1,381 1,374 1,236 Net securities gains (losses) 160 84 180 (812 ) 189 Other 5,937 4,985 5,456 5,527 6,738 Total noninterest income $ 38,115 $ 37,727 $ 35,011 $ 35,423 $ 36,241 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 41,016 $ 40,451 $ 39,717 $ 40,750 $ 39,592 Occupancy 5,280 5,294 5,065 5,995 5,653 Data processing and communications 4,157 4,058 4,079 4,233 4,719 Professional fees and outside services 4,388 3,394 3,403 3,897 4,223 Equipment 5,395 5,073 4,779 4,642 4,821 Office supplies and postage 1,517 1,530 1,455 1,636 1,744 FDIC expense 739 645 993 311 - Advertising 827 530 322 609 952 Amortization of intangible assets 822 856 883 834 844 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 930 620 728 1,017 1,436 Other 10,133 3,857 3,916 6,957 6,310 Total noninterest expense $ 75,204 $ 66,308 $ 65,340 $ 70,881 $ 70,294 Income before income tax expense $ 43,626 $ 46,101 $ 31,277 $ 12,083 $ 37,126 Income tax expense 9,432 10,988 6,564 1,715 8,166 Net income $ 34,194 $ 35,113 $ 24,713 $ 10,368 $ 28,960 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.80 $ 0.57 $ 0.24 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.80 $ 0.56 $ 0.23 $ 0.66





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q4 - 2020 Q3 - 2020 Q2 - 2020 Q1 - 2020 Q4 - 2019 Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 552,529 0.11 % $ 477,946 0.11 % $ 380,260 0.10 % $ 74,695 1.28 % $ 51,613 2.43 % Securities available for sale1 5 1,230,411 1.77 % 1,137,604 1.96 % 985,561 2.29 % 962,527 2.40 % 942,302 2.37 % Securities held to maturity1 5 640,422 2.36 % 621,812 2.56 % 613,899 2.75 % 622,398 2.81 % 651,305 2.73 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 28,275 5.94 % 29,720 7.08 % 36,604 6.09 % 39,784 5.97 % 37,842 6.37 % Loans1 6 7,533,953 4.06 % 7,559,218 3.95 % 7,589,032 4.10 % 7,163,114 4.42 % 7,055,288 4.49 % Total interest earning assets $ 9,985,590 3.46 % $ 9,826,300 3.45 % $ 9,605,356 3.68 % $ 8,862,518 4.07 % $ 8,738,350 4.13 % Other assets 954,123 967,194 961,807 885,570 861,909 Total assets $ 10,939,713 $ 10,793,494 $ 10,567,163 $ 9,748,088 $ 9,600,259 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,455,510 0.27 % $ 2,364,606 0.28 % $ 2,360,407 0.29 % $ 2,101,306 1.00 % $ 2,057,678 1.16 % NOW deposit accounts 1,315,370 0.05 % 1,207,064 0.05 % 1,167,486 0.04 % 1,086,205 0.10 % 1,064,193 0.13 % Savings deposits 1,465,562 0.05 % 1,447,021 0.05 % 1,383,495 0.05 % 1,276,285 0.06 % 1,251,432 0.06 % Time deposits 645,288 1.15 % 684,708 1.31 % 760,803 1.48 % 842,989 1.62 % 853,353 1.69 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,881,730 0.26 % $ 5,703,399 0.30 % $ 5,672,191 0.34 % $ 5,306,785 0.69 % $ 5,226,656 0.77 % Short-term borrowings 175,597 0.44 % 277,890 0.64 % 427,004 0.92 % 533,516 1.35 % 475,332 1.42 % Long-term debt 59,488 2.47 % 64,137 2.47 % 64,165 2.46 % 64,194 2.46 % 81,613 2.35 % Subordinated debt, net 97,984 5.44 % 97,934 5.59 % 8,633 5.96 % - - - - Junior subordinated debt 101,196 2.14 % 101,196 2.22 % 101,196 2.76 % 101,196 3.68 % 101,196 4.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,315,995 0.40 % $ 6,244,556 0.45 % $ 6,273,189 0.45 % $ 6,005,691 0.82 % $ 5,884,797 0.90 % Demand deposits 3,178,410 3,111,617 2,887,545 2,398,307 2,406,563 Other liabilities 271,206 282,265 271,635 214,495 199,674 Stockholders' equity 1,174,102 1,155,056 1,134,794 1,129,595 1,109,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,939,713 $ 10,793,494 $ 10,567,163 $ 9,748,088 $ 9,600,259 Interest rate spread 3.06 % 3.00 % 3.23 % 3.25 % 3.23 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.20 % 3.17 % 3.38 % 3.52 % 3.52 %





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 372,144 $ 610 0.16 % $ 36,174 $ 773 2.14 % Securities available for sale1 5 1,079,600 22,434 2.08 % 961,909 23,334 2.43 % Securities held to maturity1 5 624,668 16,363 2.62 % 725,352 20,410 2.81 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 33,570 2,096 6.24 % 43,385 2,879 6.64 % Loans1 6 7,461,795 308,080 4.13 % 6,972,438 321,805 4.62 % Total interest earning assets $ 9,571,777 $ 349,583 3.65 % $ 8,739,258 $ 369,201 4.22 % Other assets 942,274 831,954 Total assets $ 10,514,051 $ 9,571,212 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,320,947 $ 10,313 0.44 % $ 1,949,147 $ 22,257 1.14 % NOW deposit accounts 1,194,398 716 0.06 % 1,095,402 1,518 0.14 % Savings deposits 1,393,436 745 0.05 % 1,265,112 733 0.06 % Time deposits 733,073 10,296 1.40 % 910,546 15,478 1.70 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,641,854 $ 22,070 0.39 % $ 5,220,207 $ 39,986 0.77 % Short-term borrowings 352,809 3,408 0.97 % 573,927 9,693 1.69 % Long-term debt 62,990 1,553 2.47 % 80,528 1,875 2.33 % Subordinated debt, net 51,394 2,842 5.53 % - - - Junior subordinated debt 101,196 2,731 2.70 % 101,196 4,425 4.37 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,210,243 $ 32,604 0.53 % $ 5,975,858 $ 55,979 0.94 % Demand deposits 2,895,341 2,351,515 Other liabilities 259,992 174,891 Stockholders' equity 1,148,475 1,068,948 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,514,051 $ 9,571,212 Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 316,979 $ 313,222 Interest rate spread 3.12 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.31 % 3.58 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,301 $ 1,667 Net interest income $ 315,678 $ 311,555

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) The following table presents loans by line of business, paycheck protection program loans includes $6.9 million, $11.3 million and $14.6 million in unamortized fees as of December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 respectively. 2020 2019 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Commercial $ 1,267,679 $ 1,297,408 $ 1,318,806 $ 1,338,609 $ 1,302,209 Commercial real estate 2,380,358 2,281,843 2,256,580 2,242,139 2,142,057 Paycheck protection program 430,810 514,558 510,097 - - Residential real estate mortgages 1,466,662 1,448,530 1,460,058 1,446,676 1,445,156 Indirect auto 931,286 989,369 1,091,889 1,184,888 1,193,635 Specialty lending 579,644 566,973 515,618 539,378 542,063 Home equity 387,974 404,346 415,528 431,536 444,082 Other consumer 54,472 57,616 59,415 64,157 66,896 Total loans $ 7,498,885 $ 7,560,643 $ 7,627,991 $ 7,247,383 $ 7,136,098 The following table provide loans as a percentage of total loans in industries vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic as of December 31, 2020: Industry % of Total

Loans Accommodations 2.5% Healthcare services and practices 2.2% Restaurants and entertainment 1.8% Retailers 1.7% Automotive 1.3% Total 9.5% Allowance for Loan Losses as a Percentage of Loans by Segment7: Incurred CECL 12/31/2019 1/1/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2020* 9/30/2020* 12/31/2020* Commercial & industrial 0.96% 0.98% 1.43% 1.25% 1.34% 1.47% Commercial real estate 1.02% 0.74% 1.10% 1.56% 1.57% 1.43% Paycheck protection program 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% Residential real estate 0.27% 0.83% 0.99% 1.13% 1.21% 1.07% Auto 0.83% 0.78% 1.08% 0.99% 0.92% 0.93% Other consumer 3.74% 3.66% 4.00% 5.01% 4.66% 4.55% Total 1.02% 1.07% 1.38% 1.49% 1.51% 1.47% * Excluding PPP loans and related allowance, total allowance to loans was 1.59%, 1.62% and 1.56% as of June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 respectively.





1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") 2020 2019 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Income before income tax expense $ 43,626 $ 46,101 $ 31,277 $ 12,083 $ 37,126 FTE adjustment 318 325 329 329 349 Provision for loan losses (607 ) 3,261 18,840 29,640 6,004 Net securities (gains) losses (160 ) (84 ) (180 ) 812 (189 ) Nonrecurring expense 4,100 - 650 - - Unfunded loan commitments reserve 900 - (200 ) 2,000 - PPNR $ 48,177 $ 49,603 $ 50,716 $ 44,864 $ 43,290 Average Assets $ 10,939,713 $ 10,793,494 $ 10,567,163 $ 9,748,088 $ 9,600,259 Return on Average Assets3 1.24 % 1.29 % 0.94 % 0.43 % 1.20 % PPNR Return on Average Assets3 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.93 % 1.85 % 1.79 % 12 Months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Income before income tax expense $ 133,087 $ 155,432 FTE adjustment 1,301 1,667 Provision for loan losses 51,134 25,412 Net securities (gains) losses 388 (4,213 ) Nonrecurring expense 4,750 3,800 Unfunded loan commitments reserve 2,700 - PPNR $ 193,360 $ 182,098 Average Assets $ 10,514,051 $ 9,571,212 Return on Average Assets 0.99 % 1.26 % PPNR Return on Average Assets 1.84 % 1.90 % PPNR is a Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the underlying operating results of the Company excluding the volatility in loan loss provision due to CECL adoption and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, net securities gains (losses) and non-recurring income and/or expense. FTE Adjustment 2020 2019 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Net interest income $ 80,108 $ 77,943 $ 80,446 $ 77,181 $ 77,183 Add: FTE adjustment 318 325 329 329 349 Net interest income (FTE) $ 80,426 $ 78,268 $ 80,775 $ 77,510 $ 77,532 Average earning assets $ 9,985,590 $ 9,826,300 $ 9,605,356 $ 8,862,518 $ 8,738,350 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.20 % 3.17 % 3.38 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 12 Months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 315,678 $ 311,555 Add: FTE adjustment 1,301 1,667 Net interest income (FTE) $ 316,979 $ 313,222 Average earning assets $ 9,571,777 $ 8,739,258 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.31 % 3.58 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.



