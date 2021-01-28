 

Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it has signed a multi-year enterprise agreement for its Foundry Platform with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO), one of the world’s leading mining and metals corporations.

Description: Saguenay/IOC, Reclaimer, the port in Sept-Iles, Quebec, Canada Source: Rio Tinto Brand Bank Copyright 2021 Rio Tinto

Palantir’s software will integrate raw data from a multitude of disparate sources into a representation of critical mining operations. Rio Tinto will be able to make decisions and take actions using a single source of truth that combines operational and transactional data. This data resource will be available, with the necessary security and privacy controls, to its frontline and office-based workers.

“This partnership is an important step in our digital transformation; enabling fast-paced, forward-looking decision making across our operations leading to improved results in safety, cost and production,” says Fay Cranmer, Rio Tinto’s CIO. “We are excited to work with Palantir in the collaborative delivery of digital products, with best-in-class data technology.”

The new multi-year partnership with Rio Tinto builds on a number of successful data integration projects explored last year across various business units including: transforming Borates to a digital business across the value chain; connecting people with data in Rio Tinto’s underground operations; and assisting the company with the safety and well-being of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a significant industry partnership for us”, says Shyam Sankar, COO of Palantir. “Our Foundry Platform has been used extensively to accelerate delivery and optimise value chains across a number of market sectors where safety matters.”

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and non-profit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

