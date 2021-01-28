 

LaRose Industries, LLC, d/b/a Cra-Z-Art, Acquires Arts, Crafts, Stationery Business From Mattel

Purchase marks triumphant return of popular RoseArt brands to the Rosen Family.

RANDOLPH, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaRose Industries, LLC, d/b/a Cra-Z-Art, a prime manufacturer and global leader in classic toy, arts and crafts kits, puzzles, and school supplies, happily announced today the acquisition of the Arts, Crafts, Stationery (AST) business from Mattel. This includes the popular RoseArt and Rose Moon brands and the rights to produce and sell all associated products including premium USA Gold and USA Titanium pencils, and Scribble Stuff that will anchor the new writing instrument division. Other items include iconic brands such as Fun Dough and Fuzzy Posters. The agreement also includes the Rose Moon factory in Lewisburg, Tennessee, America's largest pencil factory. The production facility will help LaRose's goal of significantly increasing production of goods made in the U.S.A.

Cra-Z-Art

The purchase is an important and celebratory milestone for LaRose and Lawrence Rosen as it reunites the RoseArt brands with the Rosen family. RoseArt was founded in 1923 by Isidor Rosen and eventually led by Lawrence Rosen, the third generation of the family. The company was sold to Mega Bloks in 2005. Mega Bloks was subsequently purchased by Mattel.

After successfully leading the sale of his family's toy company, Lawrence Rosen found that he couldn't stay away from the industry he loved, so he started Cra-Z-Art - the family has been in the toy industry for over 97 years. Cra-Z-Art has grown quickly in sales, becoming a leader in classic toy and school supply products. The company produces and globally markets such popular toy items as Arts and Craft kits, Kodak Jigsaw Puzzles, Art Supplies, Cra-Z-Loom, Softee Dough, The Real Cotton Candy Maker, Shimmer and Sparkle Girls Activity Kits, Disney arts and crafts, and Nickelodeon compounds. The company recently opened an international sales office in England to support increased international growth.

"I couldn't be more excited to have the legendary RoseArt name back in the family. I spent over 30 years imagining and building this brand alongside my father Sydney and brother Jeffrey, and I am so happy to call it my own once again. My grandfather started RoseArt and since then, the company has created tens of thousands of nostalgic toys, games, and crafts that resonate with kids and families throughout the world. These items stand for quality, and like all of our great products, the RoseArt brand will allow kids to be creative and explore a fun world of imaginative play. Of course, RoseArt is also a perfect complement to our current popular arts and crafts segment," said Mr. Rosen.

RoseArt and associated items will be available at major retailers and specialty stores.

About LaRose Industries, LLC
LaRose Industries, LLC, d/b/a Cra-Z-Art, is based in Randolph, NJ, and offers original, creative, exciting, and trendy activity, toy, puzzle, art, and school supply products as well as other items such as hand sanitizers, and more. The LaRose management team has over 120 years of experience in creating, manufacturing, and marketing stationery and activities products. At LaRose Industries, we clearly understand the needs of the retailer and the desires of our consumers. We make it a point daily to be...Always creative! To learn more, please visit www.cra-z-art.com.

About Mattel
Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

