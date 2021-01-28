Jyske Bank initiates a new share buy-back programme

With the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board has decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme of up to DKK 750m, running over the period from 28 January to 30 September 2021 at the latest.

For 2019 and 2020, Jyske Bank generated a preliminary total profit before tax of DKK 5.2 bn and a preliminary profit after tax of DKK 4.0 bn. At the end of 2020, Jyske Bank's preliminary capital ratio and preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio were calculated at historically high levels of 23.3% and 18.4%, respectively, corresponding to 22.9% and 17.9%, respectively, when allowing for the effect of the new share buy-back programme, compared to 22.3% and 17.5% at the end of the third quarter of 2020.