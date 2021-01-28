 

 Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $11.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, which compares to $9.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $10.9 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Net income excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $12.8 million or $0.45 per share, compared to $9.8 million or $0.35 per share for the same quarter in 2019 and $10.9 million or $0.39 per share for the most recent prior quarter.

Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.49% and 13.10%, respectively, for the three month period ending December 31, 2020, compared to 1.58% and 12.78% for the same three month period in 2019, and 1.46% and 12.87% for the linked quarter. Farmers’ annualized return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 15.48% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 15.03% for the same quarter in 2019 and 15.30% for the linked quarter.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $41.9 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $35.8 million or $1.28 per diluted share for the same twelve month period in 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.46% and 12.80%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 1.50% and 12.56% for the same period in 2019.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “In an unprecedented year, I must take time to reflect on the challenges we faced this year with the onset of the pandemic. Farmers Associates stood strong by delivering creative and steadfast customer service and support to our stakeholders. I would like to thank all of our Associates for helping deliver another outstanding quarter and year of record results. Our record fourth quarter financial results demonstrate that when our customers and communities win, we win, and we remain focused on ensuring our customers are well positioned to achieve their financial goals.”

Farmers is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table reports the number and amount of payment deferrals by loan type as of dates listed:

 

March 31, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

Sept. 30, 2020

 

Dec. 31, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

Outstanding
Balance

 

Number of
Loans

 

Outstanding
Balance

 

Number
of Loans

 

Outstanding
Balance

 

Number
of Loans

 

Outstanding
Balance

 

Number
of Loans

Commercial real estate

$

75,809

 

 

78

 

$

43,954

 

 

44

 

$

155

 

 

1

 

$

5,900

 

 

2

Commercial

 

11,839

 

 

81

 

 

8,515

 

 

69

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

489

 

 

1

Agricultural

 

1,492

 

 

11

 

 

8,340

 

 

22

 

 

469

 

 

2

 

 

0

 

 

0

Residential real estate

 

5,506

 

 

41

 

 

3,785

 

 

37

 

 

222

 

 

1

 

 

0

 

 

0

Consumer

 

2,840

 

 

127

 

 

1,858

 

 

100

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

1

Total

$

97,486

 

 

338

 

$

66,452

 

 

272

 

$

848

 

 

5

 

$

6,391

 

 

4

The Company offered three month deferrals upon request by the borrowers. The deferral requests began in the middle of March, 2020 and concluded at the end of the three month deferral period. The decline in deferred loans and balances was due to the ending of the deferment period and not all borrowers requested additional deferments as most continued to pay under the original terms of their loan.

Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so they could obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. During the period of the initial PPP program, the Company facilitated PPP assistance to 1,714 business customers totaling $199.8 million. The Company, on behalf of its customers, began processing borrower applications for PPP forgiveness at the beginning of September 2020. The SBA has up to ninety days to review an application for PPP forgiveness and provide a decision at the end of that review. Once forgiveness of the PPP loans has been communicated and payment is received from the SBA, the Company will record the cash received from the SBA, pay-off the loans based on the amount of forgiveness provided and accelerate the amount of net deferred loan fees/costs recognized for the portion of the PPP loans that are forgiven. At December 31, 2020, the Company had received payments from the SBA for forgiveness of loans totaling $67.6 million, or approximately 33.8% of the total PPP loans. The Company has begun processing new applications for the second round of PPP loan funding.

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Loans

Total loans were $2.08 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.81 billion at December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 14.7%. Excluding the $182.1 million of loans added from the Maple Leaf acquisition, loan growth was 4.7%. The increase in loans was a direct result of Farmers’ focus on loan growth utilizing a talented lending and credit team, while adhering to a sound underwriting discipline. The increase in loans has occurred primarily in the PPP category, with $128.1 million, net of deferred fees, in outstanding balances. Loans now comprise 74.4% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 79.5% for the same period in 2019. The growth in the second quarter of 2020 from PPP loans has resulted in an 11.8% increase in tax equated loan interest income, including fees, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. A summary of loans summarized by industries that have particular vulnerability to the effects of COVID-19 and their outstanding balance as a percentage of total loans, as of December 31, 2020, is shown in the following table:

(dollars in thousands)

Outstanding
Balance

% of total loans

Restaurants and Catering Facilities

$45,147

2.17%

Hotels

40,888

1.97%

Golf Courses

7,262

0.35%

Energy

690

0.03%

Total

$93,987

4.52%

  • Deposits and Liquidity

Farmers maintains, in the opinion of management, liquidity sufficient to satisfy depositors’ requirements and meet the credit needs of its customers. The Company’s non-brokered deposits increased 34% from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019 to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. As a result of the large increase in deposits, the loan to deposit ratio at December 31, 2020 stands at 79.6%, a decrease compared to 90.2% one year ago. The Company has additional borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and approved lines of credit at two domestic banks.

  • Loan quality

Non-performing assets to total assets remain at a low level, currently at 0.45%, but increased from the 0.26% reported one year ago. Early stage delinquencies were $9.3 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.1 million, or 0.47% of total loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $197 thousand, compared to $374 thousand in the same quarter in 2019. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 unchanged compared to the most recent quarter.

The Company increased its provision for loan losses to $3.0 million, an increase of $400 thousand compared to the $2.6 million provision recorded in the most recent quarter. This additional provision is the amount determined to be required as a result of the impact of increased negative factors that exist in the current economic environment. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for loan losses increased to 1.07% for the current quarter compared to 0.90% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, this allowance for loan losses to gross loans ratio increases to 1.14% (non-GAAP). The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans is 1.31% (non-GAAP).

In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, that was signed into law in late December 2020, the Bank has postponed adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards, primarily due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy and the lack of reasonable and supportable economic forecasts.

  • Net interest margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.73%, an 11 basis points decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, but 14 basis points more than the 3.59% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2019, asset yields decreased 51 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 53 basis points. Most of the decrease in the asset yields was the result of lower rates earned on loans, declining from 5.05% to 4.83% due to the decrease in the prime lending rate and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased as the Federal Funds target rate was lowered to a target of 0-0.25% at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Each of the major interest-bearing liability categories experienced cost decreases compared to one year ago. The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 excluding interest and fees from PPP loans is 3.61% (non-GAAP). The net interest margin is also impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 4 basis points for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

  • Noninterest income

Noninterest income increased 36.7% to $10.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $7.8 million in the same quarter in 2019. Gains on the sales of mortgage loans increased $2.4 million or 157.15%, as lower interest rates prompted an increase in mortgage loan refinancing and new home purchases. Security gains increased $151 thousand, insurance agency commissions increased $80 thousand or 11.49% and debit card interchange fees increased $139 thousand or 15.08%, but those increases were offset by a $209 thousand or 18.35% decrease in deposit account service charge income due to a change in consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other operating income was $204 thousand or 31.34% higher due to captive insurance company reimbursements related to the class action lawsuit settlement expense recorded in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expenses

Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 19.73% to $19.8 million compared to $16.5 million in the same quarter in 2019, primarily as a result of increases in salaries and employee benefits of $510 thousand or 5.6% and occupancy expense of $393 thousand or 23.58%. Acquisition related costs increased $1.7 million related to the Geauga Savings Bank acquisition completed earlier in the year. Other operating expenses also increased $1.2 million or 53.95% as a result of increased mortgage servicing rights expense and captive insurance company losses from members of the pool made claims for COVID-19 costs. Annualized noninterest expenses excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets decreased from 2.68% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2.35% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Efficiency ratio

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 improved to 50.25% compared to 54.51% for the same quarter in 2019. The improvement in mortgage banking income and net interest income, accompanied with careful management of noninterest expenses were the main drivers of the improvement.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2020 are $2.8 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity and net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; impacts of the upcoming U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Percent

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Total interest income

$28,833

 

$27,635

 

$28,142

 

$27,717

 

$25,847

 

$112,327

 

$101,986

 

10.1%

Total interest expense

3,030

 

3,470

 

4,221

 

5,415

 

4,682

 

16,136

 

19,608

 

-17.7%

Net interest income

25,803

 

24,165

 

23,921

 

22,302

 

21,165

 

96,191

 

82,378

 

16.8%

Provision for loan losses

3,000

 

2,600

 

2,400

 

1,100

 

600

 

9,100

 

2,450

 

271.4%

Noninterest income

10,682

 

9,467

 

9,136

 

7,870

 

7,814

 

37,155

 

28,602

 

29.9%

Acquisition related costs

1,798

 

58

 

48

 

1,319

 

104

 

3,223

 

197

 

1536.0%

Other expense

17,979

 

17,662

 

17,692

 

17,418

 

16,414

 

70,751

 

65,258

 

8.4%

Income before income taxes

13,708

 

13,312

 

12,917

 

10,335

 

11,861

 

50,272

 

43,075

 

16.7%

Income taxes

2,351

 

2,443

 

1,906

 

1,696

 

2,186

 

8,396

 

7,315

 

14.8%

Net income

$11,357

 

$10,869

 

$11,011

 

$8,639

 

$9,675

 

$41,876

 

$35,760

 

17.1%

Average diluted shares outstanding

28,322

 

28,291

 

28,280

 

28,710

 

27,829

 

28,394

 

27,876

 

 

Basic earnings per share

0.40

 

0.39

 

0.39

 

0.30

 

0.35

 

1.48

 

1.29

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

0.40

 

0.38

 

0.39

 

0.30

 

0.35

 

1.47

 

1.28

 

 

Cash dividends

3,100

 

3,101

 

3,100

 

3,104

 

2,767

 

12,405

 

10,538

 

 

Cash dividends per share

0.11

 

0.11

 

0.11

 

0.11

 

0.10

 

0.44

 

0.38

 

 

Performance Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Margin (Annualized)

3.73%

 

3.59%

 

3.74%

 

3.75%

 

3.84%

 

3.70%

 

3.82%

 

 

Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)

50.25%

 

50.66%

 

50.75%

 

59.72%

 

54.51%

 

52.82%

 

56.59%

 

 

Return on Average Assets (Annualized)

1.49%

 

1.46%

 

1.56%

 

1.32%

 

1.58%

 

1.46%

 

1.50%

 

 

Return on Average Equity (Annualized)

13.10%

 

12.87%

 

14.02%

 

11.53%

 

12.78%

 

12.80%

 

12.56%

 

 

Dividends to Net Income

27.30%

 

28.53%

 

28.15%

 

35.93%

 

28.60%

 

29.62%

 

29.47%

 

 

Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Tangible Assets

1.52%

 

1.50%

 

1.58%

 

1.33%

 

1.62%

 

1.48%

 

1.53%

 

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity

15.48%

 

15.30%

 

16.69%

 

13.81%

 

15.03%

 

15.07%

 

14.81%

 

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs

17.43%

 

15.37%

 

16.75%

 

15.50%

 

15.17%

 

16.00%

 

14.88%

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$254,621

$199,575

$103,954

$83,107

$70,760

Securities available for sale

575,600

481,509

475,614

448,043

432,233

Equity securities

6,881

8,307

8,375

8,080

7,909

 

Loans held for sale

4,766

7,076

3,395

3,272

2,600

Loans

2,078,044

2,147,158

2,149,690

1,976,582

1,811,539

Less allowance for loan losses

22,144

19,341

16,960

14,952

14,487

Net Loans

2,055,900

2,127,817

2,132,730

1,961,630

1,797,052

 

Other assets

173,380

164,895

161,612

164,256

138,604

Total Assets

$3,071,148

$2,989,179

$2,885,680

$2,668,388

$2,449,158

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$608,791

$577,334

$593,162

$449,952

$434,126

Interest-bearing

2,002,087

1,960,998

1,846,323

1,796,325

1,574,838

Total deposits

2,610,878

2,538,332

2,439,485

2,246,277

2,008,964

Other interest-bearing liabilities

78,906

81,690

80,115

96,852

122,197

Other liabilities

31,267

29,189

34,728

21,523

18,688

Total liabilities

2,721,051

2,649,211

2,554,328

2,364,652

2,149,849

Stockholders' Equity

350,097

339,968

331,352

303,736

299,309

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$3,071,148

$2,989,179

$2,885,680

$2,668,388

$2,449,158

 

Period-end shares outstanding

28,190

28,186

28,180

28,127

27,671

Book value per share

$12.42

$12.06

$11.76

$10.80

$10.82

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*

10.66

10.23

9.92

8.94

9.28

 

* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by average outstanding shares

 

Capital and Liquidity

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a)

12.81%

12.98%

12.65%

12.26%

12.94%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

13.82%

14.36%

13.92%

13.43%

13.82%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

12.91%

13.43%

13.10%

12.70%

13.06%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a)

10.18%

9.67%

9.71%

10.18%

10.69%

Equity to Asset Ratio

11.40%

11.37%

11.48%

11.38%

12.22%

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b)

9.94%

9.82%

9.86%

9.61%

10.67%

Net Loans to Assets

66.94%

71.18%

73.91%

73.51%

73.37%

Loans to Deposits

79.59%

84.59%

88.12%

87.99%

90.17%

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans

$13,835

$11,841

$12,225

$11,845

$6,345

Other Real Estate Owned

0

73

41

131

19

Non-performing assets

13,835

11,914

12,266

11,976

6,364

Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent

9,297

10,134

10,336

19,067

11,893

Charged-off loans

387

393

524

749

519

Recoveries

190

174

132

114

145

Net Charge-offs

197

219

392

635

374

Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans Outstanding

0.04%

0.04%

0.08%

0.13%

0.09%

Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans

1.07%

0.90%

0.79%

0.76%

0.80%

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.67%

0.55%

0.57%

0.60%

0.35%

Allowance to Non-performing Loans

160.06%

163.34%

138.73%

126.23%

228.32%

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.45%

0.40%

0.43%

0.45%

0.26%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) December 31, 2020 ratio is estimated

 

 

 

 

 

(b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets

For the Twelve Months
Ended

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Total Assets

$3,071,148

$2,989,179

$2,885,680

$2,668,388

$2,449,158

$3,071,148

$2,449,158

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

49,617

51,608

51,866

52,337

42,645

49,617

42,645

Tangible Assets

$3,021,531

$2,937,571

$2,833,814

$2,616,051

$2,406,513

$3,021,531

$2,406,513

Average Assets

3,033,005

2,957,702

2,842,730

2,641,597

2,424,574

2,869,394

2,383,236

Less average Goodwill and other intangibles

51,476

51,754

52,052

51,103

42,859

49,363

43,345

Average Tangible Assets

$2,981,529

$2,905,948

$2,790,678

$2,590,494

$2,381,715

$2,820,031

$2,339,891

 

 

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity

For the Twelve Months
Ended

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Stockholders' Equity

$350,097

$339,968

$331,352

$303,736

$299,309

$350,097

$299,309

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

49,617

51,608

51,866

52,337

42,645

49,617

42,645

Tangible Common Equity

$300,480

$288,360

$279,486

$251,399

$256,664

$300,480

$256,664

Average Stockholders' Equity

344,949

335,982

315,988

301,408

300,355

327,175

284,759

Less average Goodwill and other intangibles

51,476

51,754

52,052

51,103

42,859

49,363

43,345

Average Tangible Common Equity

$293,473

$284,228

$263,936

$250,305

$257,496

$277,812

$241,414

 
 

Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months
Ended

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

$11,357

$10,869

$11,011

$8,639

$9,675

$41,876

$35,760

Acquisition related costs - tax equated

1,431

50

41

1,063

90

2,585

167

Net income - Adjusted

$12,788

$10,919

$11,052

$9,702

$9,765

$44,461

$35,927

Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs

$0.45

$0.39

$0.39

$0.34

$0.35

$1.57

$1.29

 
 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

End of Period Loan Balances

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

Commercial real estate

$713,936

$710,730

$715,342

$714,477

$616,778

 

Commercial

404,492

481,593

472,012

283,033

255,823

 

Residential real estate

524,193

526,627

528,853

541,534

500,024

 

Consumer

203,061

209,883

208,374

210,173

209,271

 

Agricultural loans

232,129

219,896

221,556

223,977

226,333

 

Total, excluding net deferred loan costs

$2,077,811

$2,148,729

$2,146,137

$1,973,194

$1,808,229

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

Noninterest Income

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Service charges on deposit accounts

$930

$904

$753

$1,095

$1,139

Bank owned life insurance income

187

196

204

208

192

Trust fees

1,950

1,973

1,852

1,857

1,891

Insurance agency commissions

776

784

681

883

696

Security gains (losses)

179

70

(26)

157

28

Retirement plan consulting fees

394

341

408

380

343

Investment commissions

450

353

304

423

435

Net gains on sale of loans

3,901

3,348

3,658

1,366

1,517

Debit card and EFT fees

1,061

1,048

967

851

922

Other operating income

854

450

335

650

651

Total Noninterest Income

$10,682

$9,467

$9,136

$7,870

$7,814

 

For the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

Noninterest Expense

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Salaries and employee benefits

$9,638

$10,244

$9,713

$10,231

$9,128

Occupancy and equipment

2,060

1,719

1,675

1,800

1,667

State and local taxes

515

576

583

464

416

Professional fees

341

753

823

816

787

Merger related costs

1,798

58

48

1,319

104

Advertising

478

460

322

271

607

FDIC insurance

100

200

225

225

79

Intangible amortization

332

332

331

332

326

Core processing charges

831

925

934

861

876

Telephone and data

154

182

348

203

235

Other operating expenses

3,530

2,271

2,738

2,215

2,293

Total Noninterest Expense

$19,777

$17,720

$17,740

$18,737

$16,518

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

BALANCE

INTEREST (1)

RATE (1)

BALANCE

INTEREST (1)

RATE (1)

EARNING ASSETS

Loans (2)

$2,094,276

$25,409

4.83%

$1,784,421

$22,725

5.05%

Taxable securities

223,306

1,335

2.38

181,894

1,162

2.53

Tax-exempt securities (2)

262,829

2,514

3.81

227,259

2,205

3.85

Equity securities

15,138

128

3.36

12,059

130

4.28

Federal funds sold and other

221,052

67

0.12

37,914

170

1.78

Total earning assets

2,816,601

29,453

4.16

2,243,547

26,392

4.67

Nonearning assets

216,404

181,027

Total assets

$3,033,005

$2,424,574

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

Time deposits

$458,340

$1,591

1.38%

$418,722

$2,089

1.98%

Brokered time deposits

43,685

98

0.89

85,973

446

2.06

Savings deposits

489,071

236

0.19

402,464

320

0.32

Demand deposits

995,977

804

0.32

683,143

1,506

0.87

Short term borrowings

3,859

7

0.72

35,838

99

1.10

Long term borrowings

76,400

294

1.53

45,203

222

1.95

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$2,067,332

3,030

0.58

$1,671,343

4,682

1.11

 

NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

593,955

434,778

Other liabilities

26,769

18,098

Stockholders' equity

344,949

300,355

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$3,033,005

 

$2,424,574

 

Net interest income and interest rate spread

$26,423

3.58%

$21,710

3.56%

Net interest margin

3.73%

3.84%

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.

(2) For 2020, adjustments of $101 thousand and $519 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2019, adjustments of $99 thousand and $446 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

BALANCE

INTEREST (1)

RATE (1)

BALANCE

INTEREST (1)

RATE (1)

EARNING ASSETS

Loans (2)

$2,062,936

$98,779

4.79%

$1,757,799

$89,517

5.09%

Taxable securities

209,817

5,423

2.58

190,944

4,840

2.53

Tax-exempt securities

250,394

9,675

3.86

216,586

8,418

3.89

Equity securities (2)

16,073

543

3.38

12,057

627

5.20

Federal funds sold and other

124,447

298

0.24

34,948

729

2.09

Total earning assets

2,663,667

114,718

4.31

2,212,334

104,131

4.71

Nonearning assets

205,727

170,902

Total assets

$2,869,394

$2,383,236

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

Time deposits

$480,302

$8,083

1.68%

$401,317

$7,847

1.96%

Brokered time deposits

72,472

1,057

1.46

83,311

1,921

2.31

Savings deposits

462,021

1,080

0.23

410,672

1,285

0.31

Demand deposits

856,462

4,161

0.49

641,461

5,807

0.91

Short term borrowings

20,764

359

1.73

96,145

2,250

2.34

Long term borrowings

82,451

1,396

1.69

23,318

498

2.14

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$1,974,472

16,136

0.82

$1,656,224

19,608

1.18

NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

$546,177

$429,289

Other liabilities

21,570

12,964

Stockholders' equity

327,175

284,759

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$2,869,394

 

$2,383,236

 

Net interest income and interest rate spread

$98,582

3.49%

$84,523

3.53%

Net interest margin

3.70%

3.82%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.

(2) For 2020, adjustments of $400 thousand and $2.0 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2019, adjustments of $414 thousand and $1.7 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

 

Farmers National Banc Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $11.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update