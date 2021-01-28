Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results
Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $11.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, which compares to $9.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $10.9 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Net income excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $12.8 million or $0.45 per share, compared to $9.8 million or $0.35 per share for the same quarter in 2019 and $10.9 million or $0.39 per share for the most recent prior quarter.
Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.49% and 13.10%, respectively, for the three month period ending December 31, 2020, compared to 1.58% and 12.78% for the same three month period in 2019, and 1.46% and 12.87% for the linked quarter. Farmers’ annualized return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 15.48% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 15.03% for the same quarter in 2019 and 15.30% for the linked quarter.
Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $41.9 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $35.8 million or $1.28 per diluted share for the same twelve month period in 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.46% and 12.80%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 1.50% and 12.56% for the same period in 2019.
Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “In an unprecedented year, I must take time to reflect on the challenges we faced this year with the onset of the pandemic. Farmers Associates stood strong by delivering creative and steadfast customer service and support to our stakeholders. I would like to thank all of our Associates for helping deliver another outstanding quarter and year of record results. Our record fourth quarter financial results demonstrate that when our customers and communities win, we win, and we remain focused on ensuring our customers are well positioned to achieve their financial goals.”
Farmers is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table reports the number and amount of payment deferrals by loan type as of dates listed:
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Sept. 30, 2020
|
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Outstanding
|
|
Number of
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Number
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Number
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Number
|
Commercial real estate
|
$
|
75,809
|
|
|
78
|
|
$
|
43,954
|
|
|
44
|
|
$
|
155
|
|
|
1
|
|
$
|
5,900
|
|
|
2
|
Commercial
|
|
11,839
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
8,515
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
1
|
Agricultural
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
8,340
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
Residential real estate
|
|
5,506
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
3,785
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
Consumer
|
|
2,840
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
1,858
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
Total
|
$
|
97,486
|
|
|
338
|
|
$
|
66,452
|
|
|
272
|
|
$
|
848
|
|
|
5
|
|
$
|
6,391
|
|
|
4
The Company offered three month deferrals upon request by the borrowers. The deferral requests began in the middle of March, 2020 and concluded at the end of the three month deferral period. The decline in deferred loans and balances was due to the ending of the deferment period and not all borrowers requested additional deferments as most continued to pay under the original terms of their loan.
Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so they could obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. During the period of the initial PPP program, the Company facilitated PPP assistance to 1,714 business customers totaling $199.8 million. The Company, on behalf of its customers, began processing borrower applications for PPP forgiveness at the beginning of September 2020. The SBA has up to ninety days to review an application for PPP forgiveness and provide a decision at the end of that review. Once forgiveness of the PPP loans has been communicated and payment is received from the SBA, the Company will record the cash received from the SBA, pay-off the loans based on the amount of forgiveness provided and accelerate the amount of net deferred loan fees/costs recognized for the portion of the PPP loans that are forgiven. At December 31, 2020, the Company had received payments from the SBA for forgiveness of loans totaling $67.6 million, or approximately 33.8% of the total PPP loans. The Company has begun processing new applications for the second round of PPP loan funding.
2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Loans
Total loans were $2.08 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.81 billion at December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 14.7%. Excluding the $182.1 million of loans added from the Maple Leaf acquisition, loan growth was 4.7%. The increase in loans was a direct result of Farmers’ focus on loan growth utilizing a talented lending and credit team, while adhering to a sound underwriting discipline. The increase in loans has occurred primarily in the PPP category, with $128.1 million, net of deferred fees, in outstanding balances. Loans now comprise 74.4% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 79.5% for the same period in 2019. The growth in the second quarter of 2020 from PPP loans has resulted in an 11.8% increase in tax equated loan interest income, including fees, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. A summary of loans summarized by industries that have particular vulnerability to the effects of COVID-19 and their outstanding balance as a percentage of total loans, as of December 31, 2020, is shown in the following table:
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Outstanding
|
% of total loans
|
Restaurants and Catering Facilities
|
$45,147
|
2.17%
|
Hotels
|
40,888
|
1.97%
|
Golf Courses
|
7,262
|
0.35%
|
Energy
|
690
|
0.03%
|
Total
|
$93,987
|
4.52%
- Deposits and Liquidity
Farmers maintains, in the opinion of management, liquidity sufficient to satisfy depositors’ requirements and meet the credit needs of its customers. The Company’s non-brokered deposits increased 34% from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019 to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. As a result of the large increase in deposits, the loan to deposit ratio at December 31, 2020 stands at 79.6%, a decrease compared to 90.2% one year ago. The Company has additional borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and approved lines of credit at two domestic banks.
- Loan quality
Non-performing assets to total assets remain at a low level, currently at 0.45%, but increased from the 0.26% reported one year ago. Early stage delinquencies were $9.3 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.1 million, or 0.47% of total loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $197 thousand, compared to $374 thousand in the same quarter in 2019. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 unchanged compared to the most recent quarter.
The Company increased its provision for loan losses to $3.0 million, an increase of $400 thousand compared to the $2.6 million provision recorded in the most recent quarter. This additional provision is the amount determined to be required as a result of the impact of increased negative factors that exist in the current economic environment. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for loan losses increased to 1.07% for the current quarter compared to 0.90% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, this allowance for loan losses to gross loans ratio increases to 1.14% (non-GAAP). The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans is 1.31% (non-GAAP).
In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, that was signed into law in late December 2020, the Bank has postponed adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards, primarily due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy and the lack of reasonable and supportable economic forecasts.
- Net interest margin
The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.73%, an 11 basis points decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, but 14 basis points more than the 3.59% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2019, asset yields decreased 51 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 53 basis points. Most of the decrease in the asset yields was the result of lower rates earned on loans, declining from 5.05% to 4.83% due to the decrease in the prime lending rate and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased as the Federal Funds target rate was lowered to a target of 0-0.25% at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Each of the major interest-bearing liability categories experienced cost decreases compared to one year ago. The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 excluding interest and fees from PPP loans is 3.61% (non-GAAP). The net interest margin is also impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 4 basis points for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
- Noninterest income
Noninterest income increased 36.7% to $10.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $7.8 million in the same quarter in 2019. Gains on the sales of mortgage loans increased $2.4 million or 157.15%, as lower interest rates prompted an increase in mortgage loan refinancing and new home purchases. Security gains increased $151 thousand, insurance agency commissions increased $80 thousand or 11.49% and debit card interchange fees increased $139 thousand or 15.08%, but those increases were offset by a $209 thousand or 18.35% decrease in deposit account service charge income due to a change in consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other operating income was $204 thousand or 31.34% higher due to captive insurance company reimbursements related to the class action lawsuit settlement expense recorded in the prior year.
- Noninterest expenses
Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 19.73% to $19.8 million compared to $16.5 million in the same quarter in 2019, primarily as a result of increases in salaries and employee benefits of $510 thousand or 5.6% and occupancy expense of $393 thousand or 23.58%. Acquisition related costs increased $1.7 million related to the Geauga Savings Bank acquisition completed earlier in the year. Other operating expenses also increased $1.2 million or 53.95% as a result of increased mortgage servicing rights expense and captive insurance company losses from members of the pool made claims for COVID-19 costs. Annualized noninterest expenses excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets decreased from 2.68% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2.35% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Efficiency ratio
The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 improved to 50.25% compared to 54.51% for the same quarter in 2019. The improvement in mortgage banking income and net interest income, accompanied with careful management of noninterest expenses were the main drivers of the improvement.
Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2020 are $2.8 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity and net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; impacts of the upcoming U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
|
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Percent
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
Total interest income
|
$28,833
|
|
$27,635
|
|
$28,142
|
|
$27,717
|
|
$25,847
|
|
$112,327
|
|
$101,986
|
|
10.1%
|
Total interest expense
|
3,030
|
|
3,470
|
|
4,221
|
|
5,415
|
|
4,682
|
|
16,136
|
|
19,608
|
|
-17.7%
|
Net interest income
|
25,803
|
|
24,165
|
|
23,921
|
|
22,302
|
|
21,165
|
|
96,191
|
|
82,378
|
|
16.8%
|
Provision for loan losses
|
3,000
|
|
2,600
|
|
2,400
|
|
1,100
|
|
600
|
|
9,100
|
|
2,450
|
|
271.4%
|
Noninterest income
|
10,682
|
|
9,467
|
|
9,136
|
|
7,870
|
|
7,814
|
|
37,155
|
|
28,602
|
|
29.9%
|
Acquisition related costs
|
1,798
|
|
58
|
|
48
|
|
1,319
|
|
104
|
|
3,223
|
|
197
|
|
1536.0%
|
Other expense
|
17,979
|
|
17,662
|
|
17,692
|
|
17,418
|
|
16,414
|
|
70,751
|
|
65,258
|
|
8.4%
|
Income before income taxes
|
13,708
|
|
13,312
|
|
12,917
|
|
10,335
|
|
11,861
|
|
50,272
|
|
43,075
|
|
16.7%
|
Income taxes
|
2,351
|
|
2,443
|
|
1,906
|
|
1,696
|
|
2,186
|
|
8,396
|
|
7,315
|
|
14.8%
|
Net income
|
$11,357
|
|
$10,869
|
|
$11,011
|
|
$8,639
|
|
$9,675
|
|
$41,876
|
|
$35,760
|
|
17.1%
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
28,322
|
|
28,291
|
|
28,280
|
|
28,710
|
|
27,829
|
|
28,394
|
|
27,876
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.40
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.30
|
|
0.35
|
|
1.48
|
|
1.29
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.40
|
|
0.38
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.30
|
|
0.35
|
|
1.47
|
|
1.28
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
3,100
|
|
3,101
|
|
3,100
|
|
3,104
|
|
2,767
|
|
12,405
|
|
10,538
|
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
0.11
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.44
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
Performance Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin (Annualized)
|
3.73%
|
|
3.59%
|
|
3.74%
|
|
3.75%
|
|
3.84%
|
|
3.70%
|
|
3.82%
|
|
|
Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)
|
50.25%
|
|
50.66%
|
|
50.75%
|
|
59.72%
|
|
54.51%
|
|
52.82%
|
|
56.59%
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
|
1.49%
|
|
1.46%
|
|
1.56%
|
|
1.32%
|
|
1.58%
|
|
1.46%
|
|
1.50%
|
|
|
Return on Average Equity (Annualized)
|
13.10%
|
|
12.87%
|
|
14.02%
|
|
11.53%
|
|
12.78%
|
|
12.80%
|
|
12.56%
|
|
|
Dividends to Net Income
|
27.30%
|
|
28.53%
|
|
28.15%
|
|
35.93%
|
|
28.60%
|
|
29.62%
|
|
29.47%
|
|
|
Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets
|
1.52%
|
|
1.50%
|
|
1.58%
|
|
1.33%
|
|
1.62%
|
|
1.48%
|
|
1.53%
|
|
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity
|
15.48%
|
|
15.30%
|
|
16.69%
|
|
13.81%
|
|
15.03%
|
|
15.07%
|
|
14.81%
|
|
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs
|
17.43%
|
|
15.37%
|
|
16.75%
|
|
15.50%
|
|
15.17%
|
|
16.00%
|
|
14.88%
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$254,621
|
$199,575
|
$103,954
|
$83,107
|
$70,760
|
Securities available for sale
|
575,600
|
481,509
|
475,614
|
448,043
|
432,233
|
Equity securities
|
6,881
|
8,307
|
8,375
|
8,080
|
7,909
|
Loans held for sale
|
4,766
|
7,076
|
3,395
|
3,272
|
2,600
|
Loans
|
2,078,044
|
2,147,158
|
2,149,690
|
1,976,582
|
1,811,539
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
22,144
|
19,341
|
16,960
|
14,952
|
14,487
|
Net Loans
|
2,055,900
|
2,127,817
|
2,132,730
|
1,961,630
|
1,797,052
|
Other assets
|
173,380
|
164,895
|
161,612
|
164,256
|
138,604
|
Total Assets
|
$3,071,148
|
$2,989,179
|
$2,885,680
|
$2,668,388
|
$2,449,158
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$608,791
|
$577,334
|
$593,162
|
$449,952
|
$434,126
|
Interest-bearing
|
2,002,087
|
1,960,998
|
1,846,323
|
1,796,325
|
1,574,838
|
Total deposits
|
2,610,878
|
2,538,332
|
2,439,485
|
2,246,277
|
2,008,964
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
78,906
|
81,690
|
80,115
|
96,852
|
122,197
|
Other liabilities
|
31,267
|
29,189
|
34,728
|
21,523
|
18,688
|
Total liabilities
|
2,721,051
|
2,649,211
|
2,554,328
|
2,364,652
|
2,149,849
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
350,097
|
339,968
|
331,352
|
303,736
|
299,309
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$3,071,148
|
$2,989,179
|
$2,885,680
|
$2,668,388
|
$2,449,158
|
Period-end shares outstanding
|
28,190
|
28,186
|
28,180
|
28,127
|
27,671
|
Book value per share
|
$12.42
|
$12.06
|
$11.76
|
$10.80
|
$10.82
|
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*
|
10.66
|
10.23
|
9.92
|
8.94
|
9.28
|
* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by average outstanding shares
|
Capital and Liquidity
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a)
|
12.81%
|
12.98%
|
12.65%
|
12.26%
|
12.94%
|
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
|
13.82%
|
14.36%
|
13.92%
|
13.43%
|
13.82%
|
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
|
12.91%
|
13.43%
|
13.10%
|
12.70%
|
13.06%
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a)
|
10.18%
|
9.67%
|
9.71%
|
10.18%
|
10.69%
|
Equity to Asset Ratio
|
11.40%
|
11.37%
|
11.48%
|
11.38%
|
12.22%
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b)
|
9.94%
|
9.82%
|
9.86%
|
9.61%
|
10.67%
|
Net Loans to Assets
|
66.94%
|
71.18%
|
73.91%
|
73.51%
|
73.37%
|
Loans to Deposits
|
79.59%
|
84.59%
|
88.12%
|
87.99%
|
90.17%
|
Asset Quality
|
Non-performing loans
|
$13,835
|
$11,841
|
$12,225
|
$11,845
|
$6,345
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
0
|
73
|
41
|
131
|
19
|
Non-performing assets
|
13,835
|
11,914
|
12,266
|
11,976
|
6,364
|
Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent
|
9,297
|
10,134
|
10,336
|
19,067
|
11,893
|
Charged-off loans
|
387
|
393
|
524
|
749
|
519
|
Recoveries
|
190
|
174
|
132
|
114
|
145
|
Net Charge-offs
|
197
|
219
|
392
|
635
|
374
|
Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans Outstanding
|
0.04%
|
0.04%
|
0.08%
|
0.13%
|
0.09%
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
|
1.07%
|
0.90%
|
0.79%
|
0.76%
|
0.80%
|
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
|
0.67%
|
0.55%
|
0.57%
|
0.60%
|
0.35%
|
Allowance to Non-performing Loans
|
160.06%
|
163.34%
|
138.73%
|
126.23%
|
228.32%
|
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
|
0.45%
|
0.40%
|
0.43%
|
0.45%
|
0.26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) December 31, 2020 ratio is estimated
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below
|Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets
|
For the Twelve Months
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Total Assets
|
$3,071,148
|
$2,989,179
|
$2,885,680
|
$2,668,388
|
$2,449,158
|
$3,071,148
|
$2,449,158
|
Less Goodwill and other intangibles
|
49,617
|
51,608
|
51,866
|
52,337
|
42,645
|
49,617
|
42,645
|
Tangible Assets
|
$3,021,531
|
$2,937,571
|
$2,833,814
|
$2,616,051
|
$2,406,513
|
$3,021,531
|
$2,406,513
|
Average Assets
|
3,033,005
|
2,957,702
|
2,842,730
|
2,641,597
|
2,424,574
|
2,869,394
|
2,383,236
|
Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
|
51,476
|
51,754
|
52,052
|
51,103
|
42,859
|
49,363
|
43,345
|
Average Tangible Assets
|
$2,981,529
|
$2,905,948
|
$2,790,678
|
$2,590,494
|
$2,381,715
|
$2,820,031
|
$2,339,891
|
|
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|
For the Twelve Months
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
$350,097
|
$339,968
|
$331,352
|
$303,736
|
$299,309
|
$350,097
|
$299,309
|
Less Goodwill and other intangibles
|
49,617
|
51,608
|
51,866
|
52,337
|
42,645
|
49,617
|
42,645
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
$300,480
|
$288,360
|
$279,486
|
$251,399
|
$256,664
|
$300,480
|
$256,664
|
Average Stockholders' Equity
|
344,949
|
335,982
|
315,988
|
301,408
|
300,355
|
327,175
|
284,759
|
Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
|
51,476
|
51,754
|
52,052
|
51,103
|
42,859
|
49,363
|
43,345
|
Average Tangible Common Equity
|
$293,473
|
$284,228
|
$263,936
|
$250,305
|
$257,496
|
$277,812
|
$241,414
|
Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Twelve Months
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$11,357
|
$10,869
|
$11,011
|
$8,639
|
$9,675
|
$41,876
|
$35,760
|
Acquisition related costs - tax equated
|
1,431
|
50
|
41
|
1,063
|
90
|
2,585
|
167
|
Net income - Adjusted
|
$12,788
|
$10,919
|
$11,052
|
$9,702
|
$9,765
|
$44,461
|
$35,927
|
Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs
|
$0.45
|
$0.39
|
$0.39
|
$0.34
|
$0.35
|
$1.57
|
$1.29
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
End of Period Loan Balances
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
$713,936
|
$710,730
|
$715,342
|
$714,477
|
$616,778
|
|
Commercial
|
404,492
|
481,593
|
472,012
|
283,033
|
255,823
|
|
Residential real estate
|
524,193
|
526,627
|
528,853
|
541,534
|
500,024
|
|
Consumer
|
203,061
|
209,883
|
208,374
|
210,173
|
209,271
|
|
Agricultural loans
|
232,129
|
219,896
|
221,556
|
223,977
|
226,333
|
|
Total, excluding net deferred loan costs
|
$2,077,811
|
$2,148,729
|
$2,146,137
|
$1,973,194
|
$1,808,229
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
Noninterest Income
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
$930
|
$904
|
$753
|
$1,095
|
$1,139
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
187
|
196
|
204
|
208
|
192
|
Trust fees
|
1,950
|
1,973
|
1,852
|
1,857
|
1,891
|
Insurance agency commissions
|
776
|
784
|
681
|
883
|
696
|
Security gains (losses)
|
179
|
70
|
(26)
|
157
|
28
|
Retirement plan consulting fees
|
394
|
341
|
408
|
380
|
343
|
Investment commissions
|
450
|
353
|
304
|
423
|
435
|
Net gains on sale of loans
|
3,901
|
3,348
|
3,658
|
1,366
|
1,517
|
Debit card and EFT fees
|
1,061
|
1,048
|
967
|
851
|
922
|
Other operating income
|
854
|
450
|
335
|
650
|
651
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$10,682
|
$9,467
|
$9,136
|
$7,870
|
$7,814
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
Noninterest Expense
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$9,638
|
$10,244
|
$9,713
|
$10,231
|
$9,128
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
2,060
|
1,719
|
1,675
|
1,800
|
1,667
|
State and local taxes
|
515
|
576
|
583
|
464
|
416
|
Professional fees
|
341
|
753
|
823
|
816
|
787
|
Merger related costs
|
1,798
|
58
|
48
|
1,319
|
104
|
Advertising
|
478
|
460
|
322
|
271
|
607
|
FDIC insurance
|
100
|
200
|
225
|
225
|
79
|
Intangible amortization
|
332
|
332
|
331
|
332
|
326
|
Core processing charges
|
831
|
925
|
934
|
861
|
876
|
Telephone and data
|
154
|
182
|
348
|
203
|
235
|
Other operating expenses
|
3,530
|
2,271
|
2,738
|
2,215
|
2,293
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
$19,777
|
$17,720
|
$17,740
|
$18,737
|
$16,518
|
Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates
|
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
AVERAGE
|
AVERAGE
|
BALANCE
|
INTEREST (1)
|
RATE (1)
|
BALANCE
|
INTEREST (1)
|
RATE (1)
|
EARNING ASSETS
|
Loans (2)
|
$2,094,276
|
$25,409
|
4.83%
|
$1,784,421
|
$22,725
|
5.05%
|
Taxable securities
|
223,306
|
1,335
|
2.38
|
181,894
|
1,162
|
2.53
|
Tax-exempt securities (2)
|
262,829
|
2,514
|
3.81
|
227,259
|
2,205
|
3.85
|
Equity securities
|
15,138
|
128
|
3.36
|
12,059
|
130
|
4.28
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
221,052
|
67
|
0.12
|
37,914
|
170
|
1.78
|
Total earning assets
|
2,816,601
|
29,453
|
4.16
|
2,243,547
|
26,392
|
4.67
|
Nonearning assets
|
216,404
|
181,027
|
Total assets
|
$3,033,005
|
$2,424,574
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
Time deposits
|
$458,340
|
$1,591
|
1.38%
|
$418,722
|
$2,089
|
1.98%
|
Brokered time deposits
|
43,685
|
98
|
0.89
|
85,973
|
446
|
2.06
|
Savings deposits
|
489,071
|
236
|
0.19
|
402,464
|
320
|
0.32
|
Demand deposits
|
995,977
|
804
|
0.32
|
683,143
|
1,506
|
0.87
|
Short term borrowings
|
3,859
|
7
|
0.72
|
35,838
|
99
|
1.10
|
Long term borrowings
|
76,400
|
294
|
1.53
|
45,203
|
222
|
1.95
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$2,067,332
|
3,030
|
0.58
|
$1,671,343
|
4,682
|
1.11
|
|
NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Demand deposits
|
593,955
|
434,778
|
Other liabilities
|
26,769
|
18,098
|
Stockholders' equity
|
344,949
|
300,355
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$3,033,005
|
|
$2,424,574
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$26,423
|
3.58%
|
$21,710
|
3.56%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.73%
|
3.84%
|
(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
|
(2) For 2020, adjustments of $101 thousand and $519 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2019, adjustments of $99 thousand and $446 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
AVERAGE
|
AVERAGE
|
BALANCE
|
INTEREST (1)
|
RATE (1)
|
BALANCE
|
INTEREST (1)
|
RATE (1)
|
EARNING ASSETS
|
Loans (2)
|
$2,062,936
|
$98,779
|
4.79%
|
$1,757,799
|
$89,517
|
5.09%
|
Taxable securities
|
209,817
|
5,423
|
2.58
|
190,944
|
4,840
|
2.53
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
250,394
|
9,675
|
3.86
|
216,586
|
8,418
|
3.89
|
Equity securities (2)
|
16,073
|
543
|
3.38
|
12,057
|
627
|
5.20
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
124,447
|
298
|
0.24
|
34,948
|
729
|
2.09
|
Total earning assets
|
2,663,667
|
114,718
|
4.31
|
2,212,334
|
104,131
|
4.71
|
Nonearning assets
|
205,727
|
170,902
|
Total assets
|
$2,869,394
|
$2,383,236
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
Time deposits
|
$480,302
|
$8,083
|
1.68%
|
$401,317
|
$7,847
|
1.96%
|
Brokered time deposits
|
72,472
|
1,057
|
1.46
|
83,311
|
1,921
|
2.31
|
Savings deposits
|
462,021
|
1,080
|
0.23
|
410,672
|
1,285
|
0.31
|
Demand deposits
|
856,462
|
4,161
|
0.49
|
641,461
|
5,807
|
0.91
|
Short term borrowings
|
20,764
|
359
|
1.73
|
96,145
|
2,250
|
2.34
|
Long term borrowings
|
82,451
|
1,396
|
1.69
|
23,318
|
498
|
2.14
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$1,974,472
|
16,136
|
0.82
|
$1,656,224
|
19,608
|
1.18
|
NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Demand deposits
|
$546,177
|
$429,289
|
Other liabilities
|
21,570
|
12,964
|
Stockholders' equity
|
327,175
|
284,759
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$2,869,394
|
|
$2,383,236
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$98,582
|
3.49%
|
$84,523
|
3.53%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.70%
|
3.82%
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
|
(2) For 2020, adjustments of $400 thousand and $2.0 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2019, adjustments of $414 thousand and $1.7 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.
