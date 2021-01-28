East West Bancorp Reports Net Income for 2020 of $568 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.97, Increases Dividend By 20%

“Thanks to the tireless commitment of all our associates, East West successfully navigated the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, delivering solid financial performance. For the full year 2020, we earned a return on average assets of 1.16% and return on average equity of 11.2%,” stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West. “We ended 2020 on a strong note and are raising our common stock dividend by 20%.”

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, today reported its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, net income was $567.8 million, or $3.97 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income was $164.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share.

“As of December 31, 2020, our total loans reached a record $38.4 billion, growing by 10% annualized from September 30, 2020, and our total deposits reached a record $44.9 billion, growing by 30% annualized during the same period,” continued Ng. “Quarter-over-quarter, our revenue grew by 10%, reflecting loan growth and higher fee income. Expenses were well-managed and our operating efficiency improved. Importantly, we saw across-the-board improvement in our asset quality metrics, in the form of declining deferral and delinquency rates, lower net charge-offs and decreasing nonperforming and criticized assets.”

“Throughout the past year, we have been inspired by our customers’ resiliency and adaptability. It has been our privilege to provide essential banking services and support the rebuilding of businesses and communities. We are optimistic about an improving macroeconomic outlook, the broader distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations for increased government stimulus. We are looking forward to a strengthening economic recovery in the second half of the new year, and are confident that we will be able to continue our growth and generate strong returns for our shareholders in 2021,” concluded Ng.

BALANCE SHEET

Record Assets – Total assets reached $52.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, growing by $1.8 billion, or 14% annualized, from $50.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. Year-over-year, total assets grew by 18%.



Fourth quarter 2020 average interest-earning assets of $49.7 billion grew by $2.3 billion, or 19% linked quarter annualized, driven by very strong deposit growth in the quarter. Deposit growth outpaced loan growth and as a result, average available-for-sale debt securities increased by $970.4 million in the fourth quarter, followed by an increase of $705.6 million in average interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks.

Record Loans – Total loans reached $38.4 billion as of December 31, 2020, growing by $1.0 billion, or 10% annualized, from $37.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. Year-over-year, total loans grew by $3.6 billion or 10%. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, end-of-period loans grew by 6% year-over-year. PPP loans were $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $204.1 million from September 30, 2020 due to loan forgiveness by the SBA. As of January 27, 2021, the Company funded over 2,600 new PPP loans totaling over $380 million.



Fourth quarter 2020 average loans of $37.7 billion grew by $565.3 million, or 6% linked quarter annualized. Fourth quarter average loan growth was led by total residential mortgage, followed by commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans, excluding PPP loans, and total commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans. The average balance of PPP loans in the fourth quarter was $1.7 billion. Excluding PPP loans, average loans grew by 7% annualized from the third quarter of 2020.

Record Deposits – Total deposits reached $44.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, growing by $3.2 billion, or 30% annualized, from $41.7 billion as of September 30, 2020. Year-over-year, total deposits grew by $7.5 billion or 20%. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits reached a record $16.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. Throughout 2020, growth in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts outpaced total deposit growth. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits made up 36% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, up from 30% as of December 31, 2019.



Fourth quarter 2020 average deposits of $44.4 billion grew by $3.2 billion, or 31% linked quarter annualized. Fourth quarter average deposit growth was led by noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which increased by $2.0 billion, or 56% linked quarter annualized, followed by growth in money market, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts.

PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) – In October 2020, the Company paid off in full its PPPLF, which was $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Capital Levels – Capital levels for East West are strong. As of December 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity was $5.3 billion, or $37.22 per share. Tangible equity1 per common share was $33.85 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 3% from $32.85 as of September 30, 2020, and an increase of 9% from $31.15 as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio1 was 9.3%, the common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio was 12.7%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.3%.

Dividend Increase – First quarter 2021 common stock dividend was increased by 20%, or 5.5 cents per share. The new quarterly dividend is $0.33, up from $0.275 per share. The new annual dividend is $1.32 per share, compared with $1.10 per share previously.



1 See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 14.



OPERATING RESULTS

Full Year Earnings – Full year 2020 net income was $567.8 million, or $3.97 per diluted share, a decrease of 16% from $674.0 million, or $4.61 per diluted share, for the full year 2019.



Full year 2020 adjusted net income2 was $565.2 million, or $3.95 per diluted share, a decrease of 20% from adjusted net income of $707.9 million, or $4.84 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. Non-GAAP adjustments exclude the impacts of the impairment, recoveries and income tax items related to DC Solar tax credit investments in 2020 and 2019, as applicable.

Fourth Quarter Earnings – Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $164.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, an increase of 3% from $159.5 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.



Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income2 was $161.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 1% from $159.5 million. Fourth quarter 2020 earnings were adjusted for items related to DC Solar tax credit investments, which added $2.6 million, or two cents per share to earnings. There were no adjustments to third quarter 2020 earnings.



2 See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 12.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (“NII”) totaled $346.6 million, an increase of 7% from $324.1 million. Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 2.77% increased by five basis points from 2.72%. The quarter-over-quarter changes in the NII and the NIM reflect an increase in PPP-related income, stability of core loan yields, a decrease in the cost of deposits, loan growth, and growth in available-for-sale debt securities.

Adjusted NII 3 totaled $332.7 million, an increase of 5% from $317.6 million. Adjusted NIM 3 of 2.76% contracted by one basis point from 2.77%. Adjusted NII and adjusted NIM exclude PPP loan related income and PPPLF expense.

totaled $332.7 million, an increase of 5% from $317.6 million. Adjusted NIM of 2.76% contracted by one basis point from 2.77%. Adjusted NII and adjusted NIM exclude PPP loan related income and PPPLF expense. Average loan yield of 3.68% expanded by eight basis points from 3.60%, reflecting a higher amount of deferred fee income accreted on PPP loans. Interest and fees earned on PPP loans contributed $14.2 million to interest income in the fourth quarter, an increase from $7.8 million in the third quarter. Third quarter PPP fee income was lower because of slower than anticipated forgiveness of PPP loans by the SBA.

Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the adjusted average loan yield 3 of 3.69% contracted by one basis point from 3.70%, reflecting the general stability of yields of the underlying loan portfolio.

of 3.69% contracted by one basis point from 3.70%, reflecting the general stability of yields of the underlying loan portfolio. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 10 basis points to 0.40%, down from 0.50%. The average cost of deposits decreased by eight basis points to 0.25%, down from 0.33%. The decrease in the cost of deposits reflects growth in low-cost deposit accounts and continued downward repricing of maturing time deposits.



3 See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 15.



Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $69.8 million, a 28% increase from $54.5 million. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by a favorable change in the credit valuation adjustment of interest rate contracts; an increase in customer-driven foreign exchange transactions, and an increase in net gains on sale of SBA loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $178.7 million, an increase of 4% from $172.6 million.

Fourth quarter noninterest expense consisted of $165.6 million of adjusted noninterest expense 4 , $12.3 million in amortization of tax credit and other investments, and $0.8 million in amortization of core deposit intangibles.

, $12.3 million in amortization of tax credit and other investments, and $0.8 million in amortization of core deposit intangibles. Adjusted noninterest expense of $165.6 million increased by $11.1 million, or 7%, from $154.4 million in the third quarter. The quarter-over-quarter change was primarily driven by increased bonus accrual in compensation and employee benefits expense, and a write-down on other real estate owned, which was included in other operating expense. Year-over-year, adjusted noninterest expense was essentially flat, compared with $165.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Amortization of tax credit and other investments totaled $12.3 million, a decrease from $17.2 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter amortization of tax credit and other investments was lower because it included $10.7 million of recoveries related to DC Solar tax credit investments.

The adjusted efficiency ratio4 was 39.8% in the fourth quarter, an improvement from 40.8% in the third quarter.



4 See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 13.

TAX RELATED ITEMS

Full year 2020 income tax expense was $118.0 million and the effective tax rate was 17%, compared with income tax expense of $169.9 million and an effective tax rate of 20% for the full year of 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 income tax expense was $49.3 million and the effective tax rate was 23%, compared with income tax expense of $36.5 million and an effective tax rate of 19% for the third quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 income tax expense and effective tax rate were elevated by $8.1 million related to DC Solar tax credit investments. Combined with the $10.7 million of recoveries included as part of amortization of tax credit and other investments, as noted above, the DC Solar-related items in the fourth quarter of 2020 added $2.6 million after tax, or two cents per share.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) totaled $620.0 million, or 1.61% of loans held for investment (“HFI”), as of December 31, 2020, compared with $618.3 million, or 1.65% of loans HFI, as of September 30, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we recorded a $24.3 million provision for credit losses, compared with $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Quarter-over-quarter, the ALLL increased by $1.7 million, although the ratio of ALLL to loans HFI decreased by 4 basis points. The change in the ALLL reflects the loan growth during the quarter, an improved macroeconomic forecast, and positive trends in deferrals, delinquencies, criticized assets and other asset quality metrics.

Fourth quarter 2020 net charge-offs were $18.8 million, or annualized 0.20% of average loans HFI, a decrease from $24.2 million, or annualized 0.26% of average loans HFI for the third quarter of 2020. A quarter-over-quarter increase in CRE charge-offs in the fourth quarter was more than offset by the quarter-over-quarter decrease in C&I charge-offs. The full year 2020 net charge-off ratio was 0.17% of average loans HFI, compared with 0.16% for full year 2019.

Nonperforming assets were $234.9 million, or 0.45% of total assets, as of December 31, 2020, a 10% decrease from nonperforming assets of $259.9 million, or 0.52% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in nonperforming assets was largely due to a decrease in C&I and CRE nonaccrual loans.

CAPITAL STRENGTH

Capital levels for East West are strong. The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019.

EWBC Regulatory Capital Metrics Basel III ($ in millions) December 31,

2020 (a) September 30,

2020 (a) December 31,

2019 Minimum Capital Ratio Well

Capitalized

Ratio Minimum Capital Ratio +

Conservation

Buffer (b) Risk-Based Capital Ratios: CET1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.9 % 4.5 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.9 % 6.0 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Total capital ratio 14.3 % 14.5 % 14.4 % 8.0 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Leverage ratio 9.4 % 9.8 % 10.3 % 4.0 % 5.0 % 4.0 % Risk-Weighted Assets (“RWA”) (c) $ 38,533 $ 36,922 $ 35,136 N/A N/A N/A

N/A Not applicable. (a) The Company has elected to use the 2020 CECL transition provision in the calculation of its December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 regulatory capital ratios. The Company’s December 31, 2020 regulatory capital ratios and RWA are preliminary. (b) An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonus payments to executive officers. (c) Under regulatory guidelines, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories based on the nature of the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar value in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total RWA.

DIVIDEND PAYOUT AND CAPITAL ACTIONS

East West’s Board of Directors has declared first quarter 2021 dividends for the Company’s common stock. The common stock cash dividend of $0.33 per share is payable on February 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2021. This represents a 20% increase, or 5.5 cents per share, to the quarterly common stock dividend, up from $0.275 per share previously. The new annual dividend is $1.32 per share, compared with $1.10 per share previously.

On March 3, 2020, East West’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of East West’s common stock. In 2020, the Company repurchased $145.9 million of common stock, or 4.5 million shares, under this authorization during the first quarter. East West did not repurchase any shares during the fourth quarter of 2020 under this authorization.

Conference Call

East West will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings with the public on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. The public and investment community are invited to listen as management discusses fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and operating developments.

The following dial-in information is provided for participation in the conference call: calls within the U.S. – (877) 506-6399; calls within Canada – (855) 669-9657; international calls – (412) 902-6699.

A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

A listen-only live broadcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available on January 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time through February 28, 2021. The replay numbers are: within the U.S. – (877) 344-7529; within Canada – (855) 669-9658; International calls – (412) 317-0088; and the replay access code is: 10150890.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $52.2 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and Greater China. U.S. markets include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West’s presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters set forth herein (including any exhibits hereto) constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to our current business plans and expectations regarding future operating results. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the use of forward-looking language, such as “likely result in,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “intends to,” “assumes,” or may include other similar words or phrases, such as “believes,” “plans,” “trend,” “objective,” “continues,” “remains,” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “can,” or similar verbs, and the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those projected.

These risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to, the impact of disease pandemics, such as the resurgences and subsequent waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company, its operations and its customers, employees and the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated; and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it, which may precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the below-mentioned and/or other risks, and significantly disrupt or prevent the Company from operating its business in the ordinary course for an extended period; changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, such as the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) and any similar or related rules and regulations, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (“Federal Reserve”) efforts to provide liquidity to the United States (“U.S.”) financial system, including changes in government interest rate policies, and to provide credit to private commercial and municipal borrowers, and other programs designed to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resulting effect of all such items on the Company’s operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of the Company’s borrowers and other customers; changes in the U.S. economy, including an economic slowdown or recession, inflation, deflation, housing prices, employment levels, rate of growth and general business conditions; changes in laws or the regulatory environment including regulatory reform initiatives and policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (“DFPI”) - Division of Financial Institutions, and SBA; the changes and effects thereof in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and the People’s Republic of China; changes in the commercial and consumer real estate markets; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; fluctuations in the Company’s stock price; changes in income tax laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to compete effectively against other financial institutions in its banking markets; success and timing of the Company’s business strategies; the Company’s ability to retain key officers and employees; impact on the Company’s funding costs, net interest income and net interest margin from changes in key variable market interest rates, competition, regulatory requirements and the Company’s product mix; changes in the Company’s costs of operation, compliance and expansion; the Company’s ability to adopt and successfully integrate new technologies into its business in a strategic manner; impact of benchmark interest rate reform in the U.S. that resulted in the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) selected as the preferred alternative reference rate to the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”); impact of a communications or technology disruption, failure in, or breach of, the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and other similar matters which could result in, among other things, confidential and/or proprietary information being disclosed or misused and materially impact the Company’s ability to provide services to its clients; adequacy of the Company’s risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; future credit quality and performance, including the Company’s expectations regarding future credit losses and allowance levels; impact of adverse changes to the Company’s credit ratings from major credit rating agencies; impact of adverse judgments or settlements in litigation; impact on the Company’s international operations due to political developments, disease pandemics, wars or other hostilities that may disrupt or increase volatility in securities or otherwise affect economic conditions; heightened regulatory and governmental oversight and scrutiny of the Company’s business practices, including dealings with consumers; impact of reputational risk from negative publicity, fines and penalties and other negative consequences from regulatory violations and legal actions and from the Company’s interactions with business partners, counterparties, service providers and other third parties; impact of regulatory enforcement actions; changes in accounting standards as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) or other regulatory agencies and their impact on critical accounting policies and assumptions; impact of other potential federal tax changes and spending cuts; the Company’s capital requirements and its ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms; impact on the Company’s liquidity due to changes in the Company’s ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries; any future strategic acquisitions or divestitures; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; changes in the equity and debt securities markets; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; a recurrence of significant turbulence or disruption in the capital or financial markets, which could result in, among other things, a reduction in the availability of funding or increases in funding costs, a reduction in investor demand for mortgage loans and declines in asset values and/or recognition of other-than-temporary impairment (“OTTI”) on securities held in the Company’s available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities portfolio; and impact of natural or man-made disasters or calamities, such as wildfires and earthquakes, which are particular to California, or conflicts or other events that may directly or indirectly result in a negative impact on the Company’s financial performance. In addition to the risk factors enumerated above, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could cause actual outcomes to differ, possibly materially, from the Company’s forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company’s control. Given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the circumstances, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company will depend on future developments that are uncertain and unpredictable, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic and its impact on the Company’s customers, the actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic as well as its impact on global and regional economies, and the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, among others.

For a more detailed discussion of some of the factors that might cause such differences, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading Item 1A. Risk Factors and the information set forth under Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 1 December 31, 2020

% or Basis Point Change December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Assets Cash and due from banks $ 592,117 $ 503,376 $ 536,221 17.6 % 10.4 % Interest-bearing cash with banks 3,425,854 4,003,565 2,724,928 (14.4 ) 25.7 Cash and cash equivalents 4,017,971 4,506,941 3,261,149 (10.8 ) 23.2 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 809,728 699,465 196,161 15.8 312.8 Assets purchased under resale agreements (“resale agreements”) (1) 1,460,000 1,210,000 860,000 20.7 69.8 Available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities (amortized cost of $5,470,523, $4,471,694 and $3,320,648 as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 5,544,658 4,539,160 3,317,214 22.2 67.1 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock 83,046 79,172 78,580 4.9 5.7 Loans held-for-sale (“HFS”) 1,788 4,148 434 (56.9 ) 312.0 Loans held-for-investment (''HFI'') (net of allowance for loan losses (2) of $619,983, $618,252 and $358,287) 37,770,972 36,818,877 34,420,252 2.6 9.7 Investments in qualified affordable housing partnerships, net 213,555 192,913 207,037 10.7 3.1 Investments in tax credit and other investments, net 266,525 254,512 254,140 4.7 4.9 Goodwill 465,697 465,697 465,697 — — Operating lease right-of-use assets 95,460 96,092 99,973 (0.7 ) (4.5 ) Other assets 1,427,513 1,504,500 1,035,459 (5.1 ) 37.9 Total assets $ 52,156,913 $ 50,371,477 $ 44,196,096 3.5 % 18.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 44,862,752 $ 41,680,555 $ 37,324,259 7.6 % 20.2 % Short-term borrowings 21,009 59,613 28,669 (64.8 ) (26.7 ) FHLB advances 652,612 657,185 745,915 (0.7 ) (12.5 ) Assets sold under repurchase agreements (“repurchase agreements”) (1) 300,000 348,063 200,000 (13.8 ) 50.0 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 151,739 1,579,317 (3) 152,270 (90.4 ) (0.3 ) Operating lease liabilities 102,830 103,673 108,083 (0.8 ) (4.9 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 796,796 816,965 619,283 (2.5 ) 28.7 Total liabilities 46,887,738 45,245,371 39,178,479 3.6 19.7 Stockholders’ equity (2) 5,269,175 5,126,106 5,017,617 2.8 5.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 52,156,913 $ 50,371,477 $ 44,196,096 3.5 % 18.0 % Book value per common share $ 37.22 $ 36.22 $ 34.46 2.7 % 8.0 % Tangible equity (4) per common share $ 33.85 $ 32.85 $ 31.15 3.0 8.7 Number of common shares at period-end 141,565 141,507 145,625 0.0 (2.8 ) Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (4) 9.27 % 9.32 % 10.38 % (5 ) bps (111 ) bps

(1) Resale and repurchase agreements are reported net when the transactions are eligible for netting under Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 210-20-45-11, Balance Sheet Offsetting: Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Agreements. There was no netting of repurchase agreements against resale agreements as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. $250.0 million of gross repurchase agreements were eligible for netting against gross resale agreements as of December 31, 2019. (2) On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, Financial Instruments — Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments using the modified retrospective approach. We recorded $125.2 million increase to allowance for loan losses and $98.0 million after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings as of January 1, 2020. (3) Includes $1.43 billion of advances from the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) as of September 30, 2020. (4) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 14.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL LOANS AND DEPOSITS DETAIL ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 2 December 31, 2020

% Change December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) (1) $ 13,631,726 $ 13,305,024 $ 12,150,931 2.5 % 12.2 % Commercial real estate (“CRE”): CRE 11,174,611 11,037,987 10,278,448 1.2 8.7 Multifamily residential 3,033,998 3,057,274 2,856,374 (0.8 ) 6.2 Construction and land 599,692 578,407 628,499 3.7 (4.6 ) Total CRE 14,808,301 14,673,668 13,763,321 0.9 7.6 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 8,185,953 7,785,759 7,108,590 5.1 15.2 Home equity lines of credit (“HELOCs”) 1,601,716 1,514,388 1,472,783 5.8 8.8 Total residential mortgage 9,787,669 9,300,147 8,581,373 5.2 14.1 Other consumer 163,259 158,290 282,914 3.1 (42.3 ) Total loans HFI (2) 38,390,955 37,437,129 34,778,539 2.5 10.4 Loans HFS 1,788 4,148 434 (56.9 ) 312.0 Total loans (2) 38,392,743 37,441,277 34,778,973 2.5 10.4 Allowance for loan losses (619,983 ) (618,252 ) (358,287 ) 0.3 73.0 Net loans (2) $ 37,772,760 $ 36,823,025 $ 34,420,686 2.6 9.7 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 16,298,301 $ 14,924,917 $ 11,080,036 9.2 % 47.1 % Interest-bearing checking 6,142,193 5,731,573 5,200,755 7.2 18.1 Money market 10,740,667 9,553,574 8,711,964 12.4 23.3 Savings 2,681,242 2,401,318 2,117,196 11.7 26.6 Time deposits 9,000,349 9,069,173 10,214,308 (0.8 ) (11.9 ) Total deposits $ 44,862,752 $ 41,680,555 $ 37,324,259 7.6 % 20.2 %

(1) Includes $1.57 billion and $1.77 billion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes net deferred loan fees, unearned fees, unamortized premiums and unaccreted discounts of $(58.8) million, $(67.0) million, and $(43.2) million as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Net origination fees related to PPP loans were $(12.7) million and $(22.6) million as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 3 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

% Change December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income (1) $ 381,348 $ 365,728 $ 467,233 4.3 % (18.4 )% Interest expense 34,767 41,598 99,014 (16.4 ) (64.9 ) Net interest income before provision for credit losses 346,581 324,130 368,219 6.9 (5.9 ) Provision for credit losses 24,340 10,000 18,577 143.4 31.0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 322,241 314,130 349,642 2.6 (7.8 ) Noninterest income (2) 69,832 54,503 65,797 28.1 6.1 Noninterest expense (2) 178,651 172,573 196,157 3.5 (8.9 ) Income before income taxes 213,422 196,060 219,282 8.9 (2.7 ) Income tax expense 49,338 36,523 31,067 35.1 58.8 Net income $ 164,084 $ 159,537 $ 188,215 2.9 % (12.8 )% Earnings per share (“EPS”) - Basic $ 1.16 $ 1.13 $ 1.29 2.8 % (10.3 )% - Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.12 $ 1.29 2.5 (10.5 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,564 141,498 145,624 0.0 % (2.8 )% - Diluted 142,529 142,043 146,318 0.3 (2.6 ) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

% Change December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 18,387 $ 18,736 $ 17,244 (1.9 )% 6.6 % Deposit account fees 14,256 12,573 9,843 13.4 44.8 Interest rate contracts and other derivative income 12,967 5,538 17,828 134.1 (27.3 ) Foreign exchange income 6,679 3,310 6,032 101.8 10.7 Wealth management fees 4,497 4,553 4,132 (1.2 ) 8.8 Net gains on sales of loans 3,058 361 1,068 747.1 186.3 Gains on sales of AFS debt securities 432 698 864 (38.1 ) (50.0 ) Other investment income (2) 3,989 5,239 5,462 (23.9 ) (27.0 ) Other income 5,567 3,495 3,324 59.3 67.5 Total noninterest income (2) $ 69,832 $ 54,503 $ 65,797 28.1 % 6.1 % Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 105,400 $ 99,756 $ 101,051 5.7 % 4.3 % Occupancy and equipment expense 16,548 16,648 17,138 (0.6 ) (3.4 ) Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 3,995 4,006 3,371 (0.3 ) 18.5 Deposit account expense 3,501 3,113 3,749 12.5 (6.6 ) Data processing 4,707 3,590 3,588 31.1 31.2 Computer software expense 7,027 8,539 7,626 (17.7 ) (7.9 ) Consulting expense 1,537 1,224 3,159 25.6 (51.3 ) Legal expense 1,673 1,366 2,141 22.5 (21.9 ) Other operating expense 22,000 17,122 24,512 28.5 (10.2 ) Amortization of tax credit and other investments (2) 12,263 17,209 29,822 (28.7 ) (58.9 ) Total noninterest expense (2) $ 178,651 $ 172,573 $ 196,157 3.5 % (8.9 )%

(1) Includes $14.2 million and $7.8 million of interest income related to PPP loans for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reclassified certain income/losses from equity method investments from Amortization of tax credit and other investments to Other investment income, with no effect on net income. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Includes $10.7 million in recoveries related to the Company’s investment in DC Solar for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 4 Year Ended December 31, 2020

% Change December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income (1) $ 1,595,042 $ 1,882,300 (15.3 )% Interest expense 217,849 414,487 (47.4 ) Net interest income before provision for credit losses 1,377,193 1,467,813 (6.2 ) Provision for credit losses 210,653 98,685 113.5 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,166,540 1,369,128 (14.8 ) Noninterest income (2) 235,547 222,245 6.0 Noninterest expense (2) 716,322 747,456 (4.2 ) Income before income taxes 685,765 843,917 (18.7 ) Income tax expense 117,968 169,882 (30.6 ) Net income $ 567,797 $ 674,035 (15.8 )% EPS - Basic $ 3.99 $ 4.63 (13.9 )% - Diluted $ 3.97 $ 4.61 (13.9 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 142,336 145,497 (2.2 )% - Diluted 142,991 146,179 (2.2 ) Year Ended December 31, 2020

% Change December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 74,842 $ 63,670 17.5 % Deposit account fees 48,148 38,648 24.6 Interest rate contracts and other derivative income 31,685 39,865 (20.5 ) Foreign exchange income 22,370 26,398 (15.3 ) Wealth management fees 17,494 16,547 5.7 Net gains on sales of loans 4,501 4,035 11.5 Gains on sales of AFS debt securities 12,299 3,930 213.0 Other investment income (2) 10,641 18,117 (41.3 ) Other income 13,567 11,035 22.9 Total noninterest income (2) $ 235,547 $ 222,245 6.0 % Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 404,071 $ 401,700 0.6 % Occupancy and equipment expense 66,489 69,730 (4.6 ) Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 15,128 12,928 17.0 Deposit account expense 13,530 14,175 (4.6 ) Data processing 16,603 13,533 22.7 Computer software expense 29,033 26,471 9.7 Consulting expense 5,391 9,846 (45.2 ) Legal expense 7,766 8,441 (8.0 ) Other operating expense 79,489 92,249 (13.8 ) Amortization of tax credit and other investments (2) 70,082 98,383 (28.8 ) Repurchase agreements’ extinguishment cost 8,740 — 100.0 Total noninterest expense (2) $ 716,322 $ 747,456 (4.2 )%

(1) Includes $43.3 million of interest income related to PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2020. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reclassified certain income/losses from equity method investments from Amortization of tax credit and other investments to Other investment income, with no effect on net income. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Includes $10.7 million in recoveries related to the Company’s investment in DC Solar for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 5 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

% Change Year Ended December 31, 2020

% Change December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: C&I (1) $ 13,332,194 $ 13,235,845 $ 12,237,081 0.7 % 8.9 % $ 13,074,883 $ 12,073,820 8.3 % CRE: CRE 11,067,392 10,942,780 10,006,424 1.1 10.6 10,828,037 9,642,301 12.3 Multifamily residential 3,051,472 3,107,294 2,771,555 (1.8 ) 10.1 3,009,365 2,588,347 16.3 Construction and land 588,665 564,219 668,147 4.3 (11.9 ) 597,118 656,142 (9.0 ) Total CRE 14,707,529 14,614,293 13,446,126 0.6 9.4 14,434,520 12,886,790 12.0 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 7,990,035 7,695,838 6,934,361 3.8 15.2 7,613,706 6,526,415 16.7 HELOCs 1,558,781 1,475,098 1,506,346 5.7 3.5 1,480,516 1,580,343 (6.3 ) Total residential mortgage 9,548,816 9,170,936 8,440,707 4.1 13.1 9,094,222 8,106,758 12.2 Other consumer 137,186 139,371 286,096 (1.6 ) (52.0 ) 195,392 305,768 (36.1 ) Total loans (2) $ 37,725,725 $ 37,160,445 $ 34,410,010 1.5 % 9.6 % $ 36,799,017 $ 33,373,136 10.3 % Interest-earning assets $ 49,703,349 $ 47,428,586 $ 42,114,123 4.8 % 18.0 % $ 46,239,709 $ 40,320,804 14.7 % Total assets $ 52,466,325 $ 50,247,259 $ 44,471,242 4.4 % 18.0 % $ 48,937,793 $ 42,484,885 15.2 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 16,311,010 $ 14,296,475 $ 10,976,368 14.1 % 48.6 % $ 13,823,152 $ 10,502,618 31.6 % Interest-bearing checking 6,067,849 5,663,873 5,540,300 7.1 9.5 5,357,934 5,244,867 2.2 Money market 10,626,940 9,981,704 8,592,058 6.5 23.7 9,881,284 8,220,236 20.2 Savings 2,450,980 2,259,788 2,118,911 8.5 15.7 2,234,913 2,118,060 5.5 Time deposits 8,965,337 9,008,907 10,180,922 (0.5 ) (11.9 ) 9,465,608 9,961,289 (5.0 ) Total deposits $ 44,422,116 $ 41,210,747 $ 37,408,559 7.8 % 18.7 % $ 40,762,891 $ 36,047,070 13.1 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 29,666,559 $ 29,552,756 $ 27,522,469 0.4 % 7.8 % $ 28,798,277 $ 26,408,961 9.0 % Stockholders’ equity $ 5,243,203 $ 5,079,351 $ 4,977,759 3.2 % 5.3 % $ 5,082,186 $ 4,760,845 6.7 %

(1) Includes average balances of PPP loans of $1.70 billion and $1.76 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $1.24 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 6 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,609,965 $ 4,458 0.32 % $ 4,904,394 $ 5,045 0.41 % Resale agreements (2) 1,257,826 4,955 1.57 % 1,225,217 5,295 1.72 % AFS debt securities 5,029,820 22,914 1.81 % 4,059,456 18,493 1.81 % Loans (3) 37,725,725 348,578 3.68 % 37,160,445 336,542 3.60 % FHLB and FRB stock 80,013 443 2.20 % 79,074 353 1.78 % Total interest-earning assets 49,703,349 381,348 3.05 % 47,428,586 365,728 3.07 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 580,989 522,699 Allowance for loan losses (618,207 ) (632,216 ) Other assets 2,800,194 2,928,190 Total assets $ 52,466,325 $ 50,247,259 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,067,849 $ 4,218 0.28 % $ 5,663,873 $ 4,345 0.31 % Money market deposits 10,626,940 5,542 0.21 % 9,981,704 6,837 0.27 % Savings deposits 2,450,980 1,655 0.27 % 2,259,788 1,481 0.26 % Time deposits 8,965,337 16,727 0.74 % 9,008,907 21,135 0.93 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 47,500 276 2.31 % 84,858 407 1.91 % FHLB advances 653,748 3,137 1.91 % 656,906 3,146 1.91 % Repurchase agreements (2) 335,737 2,080 2.46 % 317,097 2,155 2.70 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 518,468 1,132 0.87 % 1,579,623 2,092 0.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,666,559 34,767 0.47 % 29,552,756 41,598 0.56 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Demand deposits 16,311,010 14,296,475 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,245,553 1,318,677 Stockholders’ equity 5,243,203 5,079,351 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 52,466,325 $ 50,247,259 Interest rate spread 2.58 % 2.51 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 346,581 2.77 % $ 324,130 2.72 % Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (4) $ 332,701 2.76 % $ 317,611 2.77 %

(1) Annualized. (2) There was no netting of repurchase agreements against resale agreements for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. (3) Includes loans HFS. (4) Net interest income and net interest margin have been adjusted for the impact of PPP loans and advances from the PPPLF. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 15.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 7 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,609,965 $ 4,458 0.32 % $ 3,213,016 $ 14,598 1.80 % Resale agreements (2) 1,257,826 4,955 1.57 % 863,261 5,808 2.67 % AFS debt securities 5,029,820 22,914 1.81 % 3,549,376 20,460 2.29 % Loans (3) 37,725,725 348,578 3.68 % 34,410,010 425,773 4.91 % FHLB and FRB stock 80,013 443 2.20 % 78,460 594 3.00 % Total interest-earning assets 49,703,349 381,348 3.05 % 42,114,123 467,233 4.40 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 580,989 534,326 Allowance for loan losses (618,207 ) (355,759 ) Other assets 2,800,194 2,178,552 Total assets $ 52,466,325 $ 44,471,242 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,067,849 $ 4,218 0.28 % $ 5,540,300 $ 13,589 0.97 % Money market deposits 10,626,940 5,542 0.21 % 8,592,058 25,223 1.16 % Savings deposits 2,450,980 1,655 0.27 % 2,118,911 2,266 0.42 % Time deposits 8,965,337 16,727 0.74 % 10,180,922 47,935 1.87 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 47,500 276 2.31 % 43,313 404 3.70 % FHLB advances 653,748 3,137 1.91 % 745,732 4,686 2.49 % Repurchase agreements (2) 335,737 2,080 2.46 % 148,892 3,382 9.01 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 518,468 1,132 0.87 % 152,341 1,529 3.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,666,559 34,767 0.47 % 27,522,469 99,014 1.43 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Demand deposits 16,311,010 10,976,368 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,245,553 994,646 Stockholders’ equity 5,243,203 4,977,759 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 52,466,325 $ 44,471,242 Interest rate spread 2.58 % 2.97 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 346,581 2.77 % $ 368,219 3.47 % Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (4) $ 332,701 2.76 % $ 368,219 3.47 %

(1) Annualized. (2) There was no netting of repurchase agreements against resale agreements for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Average balances of resale and repurchase agreements for the three months ended December 31, 2019 have been reported net, pursuant to ASC 210-20-45-11, Balance Sheet Offsetting: Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The weighted-average yields of gross resale agreements were 1.57% and 2.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The weighted-average interest rates of gross repurchase agreements were 2.46% and 4.34% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Includes loans HFS. (4) Net interest income and net interest margin have been adjusted for the impact of PPP loans and advances from the PPPLF. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 15.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 8 Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 4,236,430 $ 25,175 0.59 % $ 3,050,954 $ 66,518 2.18 % Resale agreements (1) 1,101,434 21,389 1.94 % 969,384 28,061 2.89 % AFS debt securities 4,023,668 82,553 2.05 % 2,850,476 67,838 2.38 % Loans (2) 36,799,017 1,464,382 3.98 % 33,373,136 1,717,415 5.15 % FHLB and FRB stock 79,160 1,543 1.95 % 76,854 2,468 3.21 % Total interest-earning assets 46,239,709 1,595,042 3.45 % 40,320,804 1,882,300 4.67 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 528,406 471,060 Allowance for loan losses (577,560 ) (330,125 ) Other assets 2,747,238 2,023,146 Total assets $ 48,937,793 $ 42,484,885 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 5,357,934 $ 24,213 0.45 % $ 5,244,867 $ 58,168 1.11 % Money market deposits 9,881,284 42,720 0.43 % 8,220,236 111,081 1.35 % Savings deposits 2,234,913 6,398 0.29 % 2,118,060 9,626 0.45 % Time deposits 9,465,608 111,411 1.18 % 9,961,289 196,927 1.98 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 108,398 1,504 1.39 % 44,881 1,763 3.93 % FHLB advances 664,370 13,792 2.08 % 592,257 16,697 2.82 % Repurchase agreements (1) 350,849 11,766 3.35 % 74,926 13,582 18.13 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 734,921 6,045 0.82 % 152,445 6,643 4.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 28,798,277 217,849 0.76 % 26,408,961 414,487 1.57 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Demand deposits 13,823,152 10,502,618 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,234,178 812,461 Stockholders’ equity 5,082,186 4,760,845 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 48,937,793 $ 42,484,885 Interest rate spread 2.69 % 3.10 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 1,377,193 2.98 % $ 1,467,813 3.64 % Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (3) $ 1,335,968 2.97 % $ 1,467,813 3.64 %

(1) Average balances of resale and repurchase agreements have been reported net, pursuant to ASC 210-20-45-11, Balance Sheet Offsetting: Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The weighted-average yields of gross resale agreements were 1.94% and 2.66% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The weighted-average interest rates of gross repurchase agreements were 3.25% and 4.74% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Includes loans HFS. (3) Net interest income and net interest margin have been adjusted for the impact of PPP loans and advances from the PPPLF. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 15.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS (unaudited) Table 9 Three Months Ended (1) December 31, 2020

Basis Point Change December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.68 % (2 ) bps (44 ) bps Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.22 % 1.26 % 1.67 % (4 ) (45 ) Return on average equity 12.45 % 12.50 % 15.00 % (5 ) (255 ) Adjusted return on average equity (2) 12.26 % 12.50 % 14.91 % (24 ) (265 ) Return on average tangible equity (2) 13.77 % 13.88 % 16.71 % (11 ) (294 ) Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) 13.56 % 13.88 % 16.61 % (32 ) (305 ) Interest rate spread 2.58 % 2.51 % 2.97 % 7 (39 ) Net interest margin 2.77 % 2.72 % 3.47 % 5 (70 ) Adjusted net interest margin (2) 2.76 % 2.77 % 3.47 % (1 ) (71 ) Average loan yield 3.68 % 3.60 % 4.91 % 8 (123 ) Adjusted average loan yield (2) 3.69 % 3.70 % 4.91 % (1 ) (122 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.05 % 3.07 % 4.40 % (2 ) (135 ) Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.40 % 0.50 % 1.34 % (10 ) (94 ) Average cost of deposits 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.94 % (8 ) (69 ) Average cost of funds 0.30 % 0.38 % 1.02 % (8 ) (72 ) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (2) 1.90 % 1.78 % 2.40 % 12 (50 ) Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (2) 1.26 % 1.22 % 1.47 % 4 (21 ) Efficiency ratio 42.90 % 45.58 % 45.20 % (268 ) (230 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 39.76 % 40.79 % 38.08 % (103 ) bps 168 bps Year Ended December 31, 2020

Basis Point Change December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.59 % (43 ) bps Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.16 % 1.67 % (51 ) Return on average equity 11.17 % 14.16 % (299 ) Adjusted return on average equity (2) 11.12 % 14.87 % (375 ) Return on average tangible equity (2) 12.42 % 15.88 % (346 ) Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) 12.37 % 16.68 % (431 ) Interest rate spread 2.69 % 3.10 % (41 ) Net interest margin 2.98 % 3.64 % (66 ) Adjusted net interest margin (2) 2.97 % 3.64 % (67 ) Average loan yield 3.98 % 5.15 % (117 ) Adjusted average loan yield (2) 4.00 % 5.15 % (115 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.45 % 4.67 % (122 ) Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.69 % 1.47 % (78 ) Average cost of deposits 0.45 % 1.04 % (59 ) Average cost of funds 0.51 % 1.12 % (61 ) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (2) 2.00 % 2.46 % (46 ) Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (2) 1.30 % 1.52 % (22 ) Efficiency ratio 44.42 % 44.23 % 19 Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 39.30 % 38.14 % 116 bps

(1) Annualized except for efficiency ratio. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Tables 12, 13, 14 and 15.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE-SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss methodology used in calculating the allowance for loan losses with a current expected credit loss model (“CECL”). The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 using the modified retrospective approach on January 1, 2020. As a result, prior comparative periods have not been adjusted for the CECL model. In addition, ASU 2016-13 introduces the concept of Purchased Credit Deteriorated (“PCD”) financial assets, which replaces purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) assets. For PCD assets, the initial allowance for loan losses is added to the purchase price and is considered to be part of the PCD loan amortized cost basis, hence, there is no income statement impact on acquisition. This contrasts with PCI loans where allowance for loan losses only reflects losses that are incurred by the Company after the acquisition. The allowance for loan losses is evaluated each quarter and adjusted as necessary by recognizing or reversing loan loss expense. There were no PCD loans during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Commercial Consumer Total CRE Residential Mortgage C&I CRE Multi-

Family

Residential Construction

and Land Single-

Family

Residential HELOCs Other

Consumer Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2020 $ 389,021 $ 166,810 $ 23,807 $ 10,401 $ 22,622 $ 3,273 $ 2,318 $ 618,252 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 15,041 9,415 3,606 (184 ) (7,263 ) (585 ) (184 ) 19,846 Gross charge-offs (8,759 ) (12,518 ) — — — — (5 ) (21,282 ) Gross recoveries 2,033 84 160 22 161 2 1 2,463 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (6,726 ) (12,434 ) 160 22 161 2 (4 ) (18,819 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 704 — — — — — — 704 Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2020 $ 398,040 $ 163,791 $ 27,573 $ 10,239 $ 15,520 $ 2,690 $ 2,130 $ 619,983

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Commercial Consumer Total CRE Residential Mortgage C&I CRE Multi-

Family

Residential Construction

and Land Single-

Family

Residential HELOCs Other

Consumer Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2020 $ 380,723 $ 176,040 $ 25,058 $ 18,551 $ 25,314 $ 3,867 $ 2,518 $ 632,071 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 31,691 (8,301 ) (1,916 ) (8,180 ) (2,692 ) (637 ) (76 ) 9,889 Gross charge-offs (25,111 ) (1,414 ) — — — — (124 ) (26,649 ) Gross recoveries 1,218 485 665 30 — 43 — 2,441 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (23,893 ) (929 ) 665 30 — 43 (124 ) (24,208 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 500 — — — — — — 500 Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2020 $ 389,021 $ 166,810 $ 23,807 $ 10,401 $ 22,622 $ 3,273 $ 2,318 $ 618,252

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Commercial Consumer Total CRE Residential Mortgage C&I CRE Multi-

Family

Residential Construction

and Land Single-

Family

Residential HELOCs Other

Consumer Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2019 $ 218,869 $ 37,473 $ 20,307 $ 29,171 $ 29,935 $ 5,856 $ 3,965 $ 345,576 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 30,383 1,782 1,039 (9,780 ) (1,410 ) (591 ) (580 ) 20,843 Gross charge-offs (19,898 ) — — — — — (10 ) (19,908 ) Gross recoveries 8,889 1,254 1,480 13 2 — 5 11,643 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (11,009 ) 1,254 1,480 13 2 — (5 ) (8,265 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 133 — — — — — — 133 Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2019 $ 238,376 $ 40,509 $ 22,826 $ 19,404 $ 28,527 $ 5,265 $ 3,380 $ 358,287