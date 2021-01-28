PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Unconsolidated Joint Venture, PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I, LLC Completes $300.7 Million CLO

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) today announced that PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I, LLC, “PSSL”, through PSSL’s wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary, PennantPark CLO II, Ltd. has closed a three-year reinvestment period, eleven-year final maturity $300.7 million debt securitization in the form of a collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”). The debt issued in the CLO (the “Debt”) is structured in the following manner:

Class Par Amount

($ in millions) % of Capital

Structure Coupon Expected Rating

(S&P) Issuance

Price A-1 Notes 41,000,000 13.6% 3 Mo LIBOR + 1.90% AAA 100.0% A-1 Loans 130,000,000 43.2% 3 Mo LIBOR + 1.90% AAA 100.0% A-2 6,000,000 2.0% 3 Mo LIBOR + 2.25% AAA 100.0% B-1 15,500,000 5.2% 3 Mo LIBOR + 2.60% AA 100.0% B-2 8,500,000 2.8% 3.14% AA 100.0% C 27,000,000 9.0% 3 Mo LIBOR + 4.25% A 100.0% D 18,000,000 6.0% 3 Mo LIBOR + 6.50% BBB- 100.0% E 18,000,000 6.0% NA BB- NA Sub Notes 36,700,000 12.2% NR NA Total 300,700,000

PSSL will retain all the Class E Notes and Subordinated Notes through a consolidated subsidiary. The reinvestment period for the term debt securitization ends in January 2024 and the Debt is scheduled to mature in January 2032. The term debt securitization is expected to be approximately 95% funded at close. The proceeds from the Debt will be used to repay a portion of PSSL’s $325 million secured credit facility. In addition, PSSL acts as retention holder in the transaction to retain exposure to the performance of the securitized assets. GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC acted as lead placement agent on the CLO Transaction.