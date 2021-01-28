Flowers Foods Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

THOMASVILLE, GA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.



On Friday, February 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

Contact: Paul Baltzer of Flowers Foods at 229.227.2380