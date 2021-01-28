 

10x Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:10  |  15   |   |   

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 98 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 2,000 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,000 issued patents and patent applications.

Disclosure Information
10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts
Investors
investors@10xgenomics.com

Media
media@10xgenomics.com


