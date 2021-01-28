10x Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 17, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.