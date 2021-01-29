Disclosure of received notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA.

Notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

On 25 January 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 21 January 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 21 January 2021, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA held a total of 2,172,099 voting rights. 683,869 voting rights are held by BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS, and 1,488,230 voting rights are held by BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd.

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), BNP Paribas Asset Management SA held on 21 January 2021 3.00% of the total number of voting rights.

BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd. are controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas Asset Management SA. This parent company is in its turn controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas SA, that benefits from the exemption to combine its participations with those of its affiliated investment companies in accordance with article 21 par. 2 of the Royal Decree of February 14, 2008 on disclosure of major holdings.

