 

VALOE AMENDS THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND 1/2021 AND INCREASES THE AMOUNT OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND TO EUR 3.4 MILLION.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 10:00  |  33   |   |   

Valoe Corporation                     Stock Exchange Release 29 January 2021 at 11.00 (Finnish time)

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the “Company”) has resolved to increase the maximum amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2021 disclosed on 19 January 2021 by EUR 400,000 to EUR 3.4 million. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to amend the terms of the Convertible Bond 1/2021 so that the Convertible Bond can be converted to new shares of the Company or the treasury shares held by the Company. As a result of the amendments, the Convertible Bond 1/2021 shall be converted to a maximum of 85,000,000 new shares in the Company or treasury shares. Based on the Convertible Bond the Company shall issue a maximum of 77,500,000 new shares and a maximum of 7,500,000 treasury shares. The other terms of the Convertible Bond 1/2021 remain unchanged.

In Mikkeli on 29 January 2021

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 5216082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.




Valoe Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VALOE AMENDS THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND 1/2021 AND INCREASES THE AMOUNT OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND TO EUR 3.4 MILLION. Valoe Corporation                     Stock Exchange Release 29 January 2021 at 11.00 (Finnish time) The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the “Company”) has resolved to increase the maximum amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2021 disclosed on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
21.01.21
Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
19.01.21
Valoe Corporation Issues a 3 Million Euro Convertible Bond. The Company Has Received Subscription Commitments of EUR 2.65 Million for the Convertible Bond.
12.01.21
Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
30.12.20
Issue of Convertible Notes and Warrants and Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance