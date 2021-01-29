 

Change in number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB

29.01.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Stockholm, January 29, 2021 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s total number of shares and votes has increased by 8,373,333 shares and votes, respectively.

The number of shares and votes in Anoto has increased as a result of the directed share issue which was resolved by the Company’s board of directors, based on authorization granted the board of directors by the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2020, on December 15, 2020 and published through a press release on December 16, 2020.

As of January 29, 2021, the total number of shares and votes in Anoto amounts to 185,658,150 shares and votes, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 29, 2021 at 13:00 CET.

About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

