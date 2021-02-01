Turnover of Apranga Group in January 2021

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 6.7 million in January 2021 and decreased by 66.6% compared to January 2020.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16th December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania are temporarily closed. In Latvia, the stores are temporarily closed from 19th December 2020. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January 2021.