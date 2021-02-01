Robert F. Helm, SVP Finance & Inventory Management, Appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021; Michael Scarpa, Chief Financial Officer, to Retire from The Children’s Place, effective March 31, 2021

Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Rob is involved in all aspects of the business and has been instrumental in helping to navigate the Company throughout the COVID-19 crisis. I have confidence in Rob’s ability to seamlessly transition to the CFO role and to continue to partner with me to create value for our shareholders.”

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced that Robert “Rob” F. Helm, Senior Vice President, Finance & Inventory Management, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2021. Michael Scarpa, age 65, has decided to retire from The Children’s Place effective March 31, 2021.

Rob Helm, 41, joined The Children’s Place in 2016. Rob has taken on roles of increasing responsibility over the past few years in preparation for the Chief Financial Officer role, including his appointment as Principal Accounting Officer in November 2018, and culminating in his appointment as Senior Vice President, Finance & Inventory Management in November 2019. In his current role, Rob oversees financial planning & analysis, financial reporting, accounting operations, tax, treasury, investor relations and inventory management. In the CFO role, Rob will take on added responsibility for internal audit. Rob will report to Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining The Children’s Place, Rob held senior finance and accounting roles at Ralph Lauren, Fresh Direct, and Rag & Bone.

Ms. Elfers concluded, “We wish Mike well in his retirement.”

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, and “Gymboree” brand names. As of October 31, 2020, the Company had 809 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, online stores at www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 252 international points of distribution in 19 countries.