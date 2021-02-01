Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces New Independent Director B.C. Silver and Upcoming Retirement of Director Michael Gade

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, today announced that, effective January 29, 2021, Mr. B.C. Silver has been elected to the Rent-A-Center Board of Directors (the “Board”) as a new independent director.

Silver is an accomplished marketing executive and entrepreneur who has established several startup companies in the financial services and technology industries. Silver is currently the founder of Grind Finance, a mobile banking company designed to empower underserved communities. From 2017 to 2019, Silver served as President, Chief Marketing Officer for RushCard (which was acquired by Green Dot Corporation) and as General Manager-Consumer Division and Vice President of Digital Marketing and Account Acquisition for Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology leader and bank holding company that designs and deploys mobile banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. From 2015 to 2017, Silver served as Senior Director of Marketing and Strategic Planning for Mars, Incorporated, a leading global consumer products company with a portfolio of confectionery, food and pet care products and services. Prior to Mars, Silver served in sales and marketing positions with The Clorox Company and Procter & Gamble.

“B.C.’s extensive knowledge in financial technology, consumer products and retail, along with his strong marketing background and leadership skills, will provide a valuable addition to our Board as we continue to invest in our digital lease-to-own solutions across our business,” said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center. “We are excited to have B.C. join our Board and look forward to his insights and contributions to our company.”

Silver will serve as a Class III director and will stand for re-election to the Board at the Company's 2021 annual stockholders meeting.

The Company also announced that current director Michael Gade will be retiring from the Board at the end of his current term at the Company’s 2021 annual stockholders meeting. Mr. Gade has served on the Board since 2005.

Jeffrey Brown, Chairman of the Board of Rent-A-Center, said, “Mike has been an invaluable member of our Board for the past 16 years. With his professionalism and dedication, he has helped transform Rent-A-Center as we have continued to pursue growth opportunities and build on our strong foundation. Mike will be missed on the Board and we wish him well.”