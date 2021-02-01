Ingredion Named to Fortune Magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies List for 12th Consecutive Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, was named one of the “ World’s Most Admired Companies ” by Fortune magazine. The Company has received this accolade, which recognizes the world’s most respected and admired companies for 12 consecutive years. The Company ranks fifth in the food production category. This achievement underscores its longstanding reputation as a purpose and values-driven employer, a preferred global supplier, and a responsible corporate citizen in the communities in which it operates.

"We are honored to be named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the 12th consecutive year,” said Jim Zallie , Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “This recognition is a proud moment for Ingredion and a testament to the exceptional work and collective efforts from our employees who strive to be the company of choice for our customers, suppliers and shareholders. As we begin the new year, we remain focused on our customers and fulfilling our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.”