 

Ingredion Named to Fortune Magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies List for 12th Consecutive Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, was named one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune magazine. The Company has received this accolade, which recognizes the world’s most respected and admired companies for 12 consecutive years. The Company ranks fifth in the food production category. This achievement underscores its longstanding reputation as a purpose and values-driven employer, a preferred global supplier, and a responsible corporate citizen in the communities in which it operates.

"We are honored to be named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the 12th consecutive year,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “This recognition is a proud moment for Ingredion and a testament to the exceptional work and collective efforts from our employees who strive to be the company of choice for our customers, suppliers and shareholders. As we begin the new year, we remain focused on our customers and fulfilling our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.”

For 2021, Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired list ranked companies in 52 industries, across categories that include investment value to social responsibility. The results are based on surveys with executives, corporate directors and financial analysts. The full list of the World's Most Admired Companies appears in Fortune magazine's February/March 2021 print issue and can be viewed online.

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

