TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, Thursday February 4 th at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's recent business developments.

Medivolve will host a webinar Thursday, February 4 th at 1 pm ET. This includes an overview of Collection Sites’ network growth and a presentation from the UCLA researchers behind the Marvel Diagnostics innovative BlowFISH Technology for the detection of the presence of the COVID-19 virus.

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ M wefnnmjR2y4mZb7xJq-ZA

Specifically, the webinar will feature Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville and Collection Sites, LLC President Tim Shelburn who will discuss the growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 testing network and recent sales performance. It will also feature a special presentation from the UCLA-based research team behind Marvel Diagnostics and its novel technology. Medivolve has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire up to 40% of Marvel Diagnostics Inc, for an aggregate price of up to US$1 million through a series of milestone-based payments. This funding will be used to complete clinical studies for the BlowFISH collection system and to design and optimize, manufacture and market the device.

About Marvel Diagnostics Technology

The non-invasive low-cost BlowFISH will be a disruptive technology in an essential and fast-growing market. The BlowFISH POC system comprises a standalone BlowFISH collector which, when coupled with Marvel’s proposed FISH detection system, is expected to have very high sensitivity, excellent specificity, a short single test run time, and high capacity (10 min/test, 180/hr capacity).

The technology will be rolled out sequentially. The stand-alone collector (BlowFISH) will come to market first as a direct replacement for the nasopharyngeal swabbing. The next step will couple antigen-based detection to the BlowFISH collector to produce a simple, fast POC system. When the viral-RNA detection (FISH) system is fully developed, the BlowFISH collector will be sold directly to customers while the FISH detection equipment will be loaned with a multi-year contract and minimum number of kits purchase agreement.