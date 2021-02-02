Ulta Beauty Announces Diversity and Inclusion Commitments

“As the country’s beauty retail leader, we believe we have the power to shape how the world sees beauty and as such, we have a responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, inclusivity and equity,” said Mary Dillon, CEO, Ulta Beauty “We are deeply committed to leading purposefully with and for underrepresented voices across retail and beauty on our D&I journey.”

Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, today shared diversity and inclusion commitments with a keen focus on brand amplification and support, assortment growth, and equitable, welcoming guest and associate experiences. The 2021 commitments reflect a planned investment of more than $25 million. Additionally, the company announced Tracee Ellis Ross, CEO and founder, PATTERN Beauty, as the company’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisor, a formalized role to provide counsel, inspiration and drive accountability.

Ulta Beauty has long prioritized diversity and inclusion within its’ overarching business strategy, as reflected in its mission: everyday, we use the power of beauty to bring to life the possibilities that lie within each of us. The 2021 commitments provide a holistic view of tangible efforts intended to further existing work to champion diversity and ultimately, to ensure guests, associates, partners and communities feel connected to and reflected at Ulta Beauty.

“I look forward to formalizing an already existing dialogue and partnership around diversity and inclusion with Mary Dillon and the Ulta Beauty team,” said Tracee Ellis Ross. “This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I am hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change.”

Commitment to Amplifying & Investing in Underrepresented Voices

Recognizing the undeniable opportunity to consistently celebrate and support the influence underrepresented brands and voices have on the beauty industry, Ulta Beauty will dedicate time, space and resources to these important leaders.

Approximately $20 million will be allocated to media investments across endemic and multi-cultural platforms to create more personal connections with LatinX, Black and other communities, more than doubling the spend of the last three years.

Ulta Beauty proudly debuted MUSE: Magnify, Uplift, Support, Empower, a platform to celebrate, honor, and amplify Black voices in beauty. The campaign shines a light on bold, brilliant and beautiful Black women who have defied and defined limits with marquee placements on The Today Show, Good Morning America and This is Us.

Commitment to Black-Owned Brands