 

Teradata Provides 30-Day Free Trial for Modern Cloud Data Analytics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the availability of Vantage Trial to provide free, 30-day access to Teradata Vantage in the cloud for business analysts, data scientists, and IT operations personnel. With easy-to-use web-based tools and applications for performing advanced analytics, Vantage Trial provides a taste of what customers get with their paid subscriptions to Vantage in the cloud.

With Teradata Vantage – the leading multi-cloud data analytics software platform that unifies data warehouses, data lakes, and analytics – enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, to get a complete view of their business. Vantage is the only data warehouse and analytics platform to provide consistent features and software across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments across the top three public cloud vendors – Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure – offering maximum flexibility and choice to its data-driven customers.

“As a cloud-first data analytics platform company, it is imperative that we show how Teradata Vantage can help all users get the most value from their data – and Vantage Trial is tailored to do just that,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “Business analysts will see how Vantage simplifies the extraction of insights and the operationalization of workflows. Data scientists and developers will experience time savings and the power of built-in analytic functions. IT operations will witness the speed at which Vantage connects to and queries object storage data lakes such as Amazon S3, Azure Blob, Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2, and Google Cloud Storage. It’s all part of the easy-to-use, free, web-based Vantage Trial environment available now.”

Vantage Trial comes preloaded with ready-to-use examples, complete with step-by-step instructions, for three key user profiles: business analysts, data scientists / developers, and IT operations. In addition to taking advantage of the preloaded data, users can also upload their own data to see how Vantage’s advanced analytics functions enable faster evaluation and reduced time-to-value. There is no limit to the number or complexity of queries that may be submitted.

