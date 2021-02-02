 

ScottsMiracle-Gro Unveils Bright and Sunny Super Bowl Spot to Inspire Consumers to ‘Keep Growing’

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 15:20  |  40   |   |   

The star-studded 45-second commercial, set in the ultimate backyard, features beloved celebrities enjoying their favorite outdoor activities

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s playing catch with the kids, learning to garden, connecting with neighbors, or just sitting back and relaxing, we’re enjoying our outdoor spaces like never before. On the heels of a surge in lawn and garden care that drove more than 25 million new consumers to the category in the past year, ScottsMiracle-Gro today unveils its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. The spot, which will run during the second quarter, highlights those special outdoor moments we’ve all grown to love and appreciate and features celebrity cameos from John Travolta and his daughter, Ella; Martha Stewart; actor Leslie David Baker; NASCAR driver Kyle Busch; actor Carl Weathers; and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell.

The upbeat and optimistic ad encourages gardeners—both new and experienced—to “Keep Growing” with the chance to win the lawn and garden of their dreams. Forty-two lucky winners (one for each day between the game and the first day of spring) will receive $15,000 and a personalized consultation with a lawn and garden expert. Consumers can learn more and enter the Scotts and Miracle-Gro Dream Lawn and Garden Giveaway by visiting keepgrowingtoday.com or texting 833-835-3535 to be sent a link to the entry page.

“With the unparalleled passion and enthusiasm we’re seeing around lawn and garden care, particularly among new Millennial homeowners, it seemed only fitting to kick off our busy spring season under the bright lights of Super Bowl LV,” said Josh Peoples, chief marketing officer, ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Our backyards have always offered us an accessible, yet meaningful connection to the outdoors and with this giveaway, we’re giving even more people an opportunity to experience all that the outdoors has to offer, right in their own backyards.”

The fun and witty spot—created in partnership with creative agency VaynerMedia—highlights the many ways our backyards play an important role in our lives. The commercial also introduces a new spokesperson, Pete, a lawn and garden expert, who strolls through a colorful backyard backdrop, stopping to engage with celebrity talent as they enjoy the outdoor space in their own unique ways. John Travolta captures a dance video with his daughter, Ella; Martha Stewart tends to the vegetable garden; Kyle Busch trades a race car for a ride-on mower; Carl Weathers chips golf balls; Emma Lovewell sneaks in a core workout; and Leslie David Baker fires up the grill.

