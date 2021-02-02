NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): IPO AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sets final offer price at €38.00 per share 02-Feb-2021 / 16:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUTO1 Group sets final offer price at €38.00 per share



Berlin, 2 February 2021 - AUTO1 Group SE (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "AUTO1 Group"), has set the final offer price for its initial public offering (the "Offering") at €38.00 per share, which is at the top of the price range. Trading in the Company's shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 4 February 2021 under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

A total of 26,315,790 newly issued bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) were placed as part of the Offering to reach the target gross proceeds of approximately €1bn. In addition, 15,625,000 existing bearer shares from pre-IPO shareholders and 6,291,118 over-allotment shares were allocated.

Based on the final offer price, the Company's total market capitalization amounts to approximately €7.9 bn (after the issuance of further new shares to certain holders of a convertible loan). 23.2% of the Company's share capital (post-IPO and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option) was placed in connection with the offering.

Investor Relations



Philip Reicherstorfer

Director Corporate Finance

Tel: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

ir@auto1-group.com

AUTO1 Group SE | Bergmannstrasse 72 | 10961 Berlin | Germany

DISCLAIMER



This release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. It does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of shares of AUTO1 Group SE (the "Company") in the United States.