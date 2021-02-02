S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on January 29, 2021 was $14.71.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.00000 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.