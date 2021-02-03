 

Medexus Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 16:10  |  43   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Medexus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MDP) (Frankfurt: P731) is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel GMP, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of its previously announced $20 million “bought deal” offering of units. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 3,984,078 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $7.10 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $28.3 million (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price equal to $10.00 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below). In the event that the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares for ten (10) consecutive trading days exceeds $14.00, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice (including a press release) to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days following the Closing Date, to purchase at the Issue Price up to such number of an additional Units, Common Shares and Warrants as is equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. The Underwriters can elect to exercise the Over-Allotment Option for Units only, Common Shares only or Warrants only, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

