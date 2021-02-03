Quanterix Announces Proposed Public Offering of $200.0 Million of its Common Stock
Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200.0 million of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Quanterix intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Quanterix. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.
The public offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-249925) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2020, which automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.
