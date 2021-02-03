Quanterix Announces Proposed Public Offering of $200.0 Million of its Common Stock

Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200.0 million of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Quanterix intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Quanterix. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.