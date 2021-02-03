 

Quanterix Announces Proposed Public Offering of $200.0 Million of its Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 22:25  |  51   |   |   

Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200.0 million of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Quanterix intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Quanterix. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The public offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-249925) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2020, which automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quanterix Announces Proposed Public Offering of $200.0 Million of its Common Stock Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200.0 million of its common stock. In connection with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Quanterix to Participate in PMWC 2021 COVID-19 Conference
13.01.21
Quanterix Provides Operational and Preliminary Financial Highlights
11.01.21
Quanterix Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen Test
06.01.21
Quanterix Corporation to Present At 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference