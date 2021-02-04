DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart receives development order for Battery integration 04-Feb-2021 / 08:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 04 February 2021 - LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG and developer of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, has received a development order for battery integration. The client is a US-based leading global component manufacturer for the commercial vehicle industry; the name of the customer was not disclosed.

The contract covers engineering and integration services in the areas of mechanical and electrical customization, software and the integration of battery packs into the customer's applications. The proven, safe and reliable 400V application based on BMW-i3 batteries will be used. The battery packs and associated components of the 400V application will be designed to be configurable in terms of energy capacity for different application scenarios and vehicle types.

The order has a volume in the mid six-figure euro range and is scheduled for completion in Q2/2021. After successful completion of the development order, both parties will discuss further cooperation, which include the supply of battery.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

'When using customized battery systems in the heavy-duty sector, reliability and robustness are what count most,' says Thomas Hetmann, CEO of LION Smart. 'We now have extensive experience in similar development projects and are very pleased with this order. These development orders with the option for a later series business are proof of the scalability of our business unit.