Senior Investment Director Chris Bischoff leaves Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) today announced that Senior Investment Director Chris Bischoff has decided to leave Kinnevik to take up a role as a Managing Director at General Catalyst. Chris will continue to represent Kinnevik on selected company boards.

Chris Bischoff joined Kinnevik in 2013 and during his time with Kinnevik has focused on the international investment activities, including leading the investments within Kinnevik’s successful healthcare portfolio, supported the formation of a strong sector focused investment team and leading the London office. Chris will leave Kinnevik during the second quarter, but he will continue to represent Kinnevik on selected company boards. Kinnevik has partnered with General Catalyst on multiples investments including Livongo and Cityblock and will continue to seek out opportunities to collaborate on new deals across sectors.

Kinnevik CEO Georgi Ganev commented: “I would like to thank Chris for his tremendous contribution to value-creation in Kinnevik, and for having been a great and trusted colleague and thought partner. I wish him all the best in his new role, and I look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with General Catalyst and our joint investee companies.”

Chris Bischoff commented: “I am thankful and proud for having been part of Kinnevik’s exciting and successful transition into a leading European growth investor. Looking ahead, Kinnevik is in a stronger position than ever to continue the journey and I look forward to staying in close touch in my new role.”

Kinnevik is a sector-focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

