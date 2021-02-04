Green Dot Appoints Gyorgy Tomso as Chief Technology Officer

“I’ve been fortunate to have spent more than a decade of my career building and transforming financial technology companies under Dan and am thrilled to now have the opportunity to help lead Green Dot through its next phase together,” said Mr. Tomso. “Green Dot’s tech stack is one of its most unique assets and something that will be a key building block for our company’s future as a fintech putting smart money management and payment solutions at everyone’s fingertips.”

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced Gyorgy Tomso has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Tomso will lead Green Dot’s technology strategy and roadmap, continuing to define and build the company’s agile technology stack to offer customers an integrated and frictionless experience with Green Dot products and services. Tomso will be a member of the executive management team and report to Green Dot President and CEO, Dan Henry.

Tomso brings more than 20 years of global technology and operations leadership experience in financial services to Green Dot, including 14 years at Euronet Worldwide where he was Chief Information Officer under co-founder Dan Henry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operations Officer for PayU, a fintech providing payments technology to online merchants. In this role, he developed a competitive operating model through advanced technology and customer-focused service delivery to support growth into new services, products, and markets for the EMEA and LATAM regions.

“Our tech stack has long been a competitive differentiator for Green Dot and something we’ll be relying heavily on as we continue to build modern digital and mobile banking solutions for today’s consumer,” said Dan Henry, President and CEO, Green Dot Corporation. “Gyorgy is a fintech veteran whose deep experience leading technology strategy for financial services companies is going to be instrumental in Green Dot’s growth as a leading fintech.”

Before PayU, Tomso served as COO of Sia Central Europe, where he was responsible for expanding products and services to international markets for the fintech company focused on the design, creation, and management of technology infrastructure and services for financial institutions, central banks, corporates and the public sector. Prior to that, in his 14 years at Euronet, he led the technology and operational development of the financial services company as CIO, building innovative financial and electronic payments systems in transaction processing, acquiring, ATM and POS networks. Tomso supported the company’s expansion into new business lines and 15 international markets and, during his tenure, the company grew from a startup to a $1.5 billion publicly traded entity.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables faster, more efficient electronic payments and money management, powering intuitive and seamless ways for people to spend, send, control and save their money. Through its retail and direct bank, Green Dot offers a broad set of financial products to consumers and businesses including debit, prepaid, checking, credit and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. The company’s Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) platform enables a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own customized banking and money movement solutions for customers and partners in the US and internationally.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly, and now operates primarily as a “branchless bank” with more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit https://www.greendot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005302/en/