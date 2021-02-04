Kutcho Copper Appoints Key Personnel

Cherie Leeden Ms. Leeden is a proven Resources executive with two decades of experience, including 10 years at public company board level. She has led businesses in senior positions at publicly traded companies as well as developed and built several successful resource focused start-ups. Ms. Leeden is experienced in capital raising, mergers & acquisitions, and complex joint venture negotiations. She has extensive technical experience from exploration through to mine construction, across a range of commodities, and has managed projects and companies in the Americas, Africa, and Australasia while holding leadership positions with Battery Minerals, Rio Tinto, LionOre and Strike Resources.

Ms. Leeden holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Geology with Honours from the Western Australian School of Mines and is a member of the American Exploration and Mining Association, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Nevada Mining Association, and the Geological Society of Nevada. Ms. Leeden resides in Nevada, where she is a local Director of Hog Ranch Minerals Inc. for ASX listed Rex Minerals Ltd which is advancing a 1.4 million ounce gold project in Nevada and is CEO of Gold Bull Resources Corp (TSX-V:GBRC).

Mark Vendrig M.Sc.

Mr. Vendrig has been involved in the mining industry for 28 years, working hands-on at mines before taking a role at SRK Consulting, where he became a principal consultant. Mr. Vendrig specializes in delivering exploration projects into operating mines and has helped numerous mining companies take their projects through environmental assessment and permitting. In projects, he works to eliminate environmental effects through design that leads to clean and straightforward closure. In the past twelve years, he has helped deliver Copper Mountain permitting in BC, lead the assessment of Oromin’s Sabodala Project in Senegal, and managed permitting of Puregold’s Red Lake Mine in Ontario. Mr. Vendrig is experienced working within the Canadian Federal and BC provincial processes and has managed comprehensive baseline studies, assessments and permitting applications. He is a skilled communicator and has participated in numerous successful community and First Nations consultation programs.