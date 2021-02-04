 

Ceylon Graphite Commences Expanded 2021 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has designed and launched an expanded drill program at one of its properties in Sri Lanka, with drilling commencing on its H1 site.  H1 is one of 121 grids held by Ceylon Graphite’s subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd under EL 222. The initial phase of the drill program will include 6 new 220 to 250 meters bore holes and has been designed to develop the parameters of the H1 mine. The Company has also retained the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau Technical Services drilling team to provide an additional drill rig and operators to complement its own drill rig and drilling team. 

Drilling at the H1 grid commenced in 2019, four bore holes were drilled and adit clearing started prior to the cessation of operations due to COVID-19 related delays these bore holes resulted in graphite veins of varying thickness being intercepted at various depths between 67 to 142 meters. Please see the Company’s press release of 28th June 2019 for more information.

“We are pleased to begin drilling at scale again and look forward to completing the drill program in the next few months,” said Ceylon Graphite, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bharat Parashar. “Previous drilling at H1 has produced good results and we anticipate even better results in this program due to the close proximity to the recently discovered large high grade surface vein. In addition to the drilling, we have restarted work on an adit which will follow the vein in the overburden up to the rock and then will be converted into a shaft to access the mine.”

The company controls 121 grids with each grid being one square kilometre areas well-known for its historical graphite production. Commercial production began at Ceylon’s K1 site in 2020 and the Company has initiated the application process for an Industrial Mining License Category A for its M1 site, on which it expects to begin commercial production in Q3 2021.   Ceylon is currently one of very few public companies that is in commercial production and unique due to the high-grade nature of its vein graphite.

