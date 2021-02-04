Ceylon Graphite Commences Expanded 2021 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has designed and launched an expanded drill program at one of its properties in Sri Lanka, with drilling commencing on its H1 site. H1 is one of 121 grids held by Ceylon Graphite’s subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd under EL 222. The initial phase of the drill program will include 6 new 220 to 250 meters bore holes and has been designed to develop the parameters of the H1 mine. The Company has also retained the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau Technical Services drilling team to provide an additional drill rig and operators to complement its own drill rig and drilling team.

Drilling at the H1 grid commenced in 2019, four bore holes were drilled and adit clearing started prior to the cessation of operations due to COVID-19 related delays these bore holes resulted in graphite veins of varying thickness being intercepted at various depths between 67 to 142 meters. Please see the Company’s press release of 28th June 2019 for more information.