 

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy”) (TSX:TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The financial results will be released prior to the conference call. Daniel Halyk, President and CEO, will host the call.

  Open to: Shareholders and other interested persons
  Date: March 12, 2021
  Time: 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)
  Call: (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”.

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 12, 2021 by dialling (855) 669-9658, passcode 6086.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to oil and natural gas producers operating in North America, Australia and other international markets. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol “TOT”.

For further information, please contact Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy”) (TSX:TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dismissal of Claim Against Savanna Energy Services Corp.
12.01.21
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Preliminary 2021 Capital Expenditure Budget